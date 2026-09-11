Hayden Panettiere's death investigation: Ex Brian meets drug body
What's the story
Brian Hickerson, the former boyfriend of late Heroes alum Hayden Panettiere, has reportedly met with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) as part of their investigation into her death. The federal agency is looking into whether drugs were sold to Panettiere prior to her passing. A source told TMZ that the DEA is "zeroing on a potential dealer."
Investigation updates
Hickerson spotted after Panettiere's death
Hickerson was spotted outside his Los Angeles home for the first time since Panettiere's death, reported Page Six.
He was seen wearing a gray hoodie, baseball cap, and black sunglasses while visiting a liquor store.
Meanwhile, the toxicology report from Panettiere's autopsy is still pending.
The 911 dispatch audio obtained by the outlet revealed that paramedics were called to attend to an "unidentified female" in "cardiac arrest" due to an apparent overdose on August 16.
Incident details
Details of Panettiere's death
Both Hickerson and his brother, Zach, were reportedly at the Airbnb in Greenville, South Carolina, where Panettiere died.
Zach told TMZ last month that Hickerson administered Narcan to the actor after the real estate agent woke up from a nap and found her unconscious.
He said they both performed CPR on her until emergency services arrived, but she was pronounced dead later that day.
Legal proceedings
'Important to allow that investigation to proceed'
Hickerson broke his silence on Panettiere's death through a statement from his attorney last month.
The statement said, "Hayden's death remains under investigation, and it is important to allow that investigation to proceed."
"As has been publicly reported, police confirmed there were no signs of foul play."
"Out of respect for Hayden's loved ones and the ongoing investigation, there will be no further comment at this time."
Family dispute
Panettiere's mother slams Hickerson
Panettiere's estranged mother, Lesley Vogel, has publicly criticized Hickerson. She alleged that his account of events leading up to the actor's death is "full of holes."
In an interview with the Daily Mail, she said, "I think there will be a discrepancy in the timeline."
"I don't know how you can take a nap near someone who's dying and not realize something's wrong."