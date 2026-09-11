Hayden Panettiere's death investigation: Ex Brian meets drug body 

Hickerson was spotted outside his Los Angeles home for the first time since Panettiere's death, reported Page Six.

He was seen wearing a gray hoodie, baseball cap, and black sunglasses while visiting a liquor store.

Meanwhile, the toxicology report from Panettiere's autopsy is still pending.

The 911 dispatch audio obtained by the outlet revealed that paramedics were called to attend to an "unidentified female" in "cardiac arrest" due to an apparent overdose on August 16.