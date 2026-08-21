Hayden Panettiere's death: Brian Hickerson breaks his silence
What's the story
The sudden demise of actor Hayden Panettiere (36) has sent shockwaves across Hollywood. She was found unresponsive at a residence in Greenville, South Carolina, on August 16. Her on-again, off-again boyfriend Brian Hickerson was present at the scene when first responders arrived. Now, his lawyer has issued a statement regarding the ongoing investigation into Panettiere's death.
Legal proceedings
'Out of respect for Hayden's loved ones...'
Sloan Ellis, Hickerson's attorney, told TMZ on Thursday, "Hayden's death remains under investigation, and it is important to allow that investigation to proceed."
"As has been publicly reported, police confirmed there were no signs of foul play," he said.
"Out of respect for Hayden's loved ones and the ongoing investigation, there will be no further comment at this time."
Autopsy findings
No signs of trauma discovered on Panettiere
The Greenville County Coroner's Office confirmed on Monday that an autopsy had been completed and "no signs of trauma were discovered that would have contributed to the death."
The investigation remains "active and ongoing."
It was also confirmed that Panettiere was found in "cardiac arrest" when first responders arrived at the scene.
Her remains were released to her family on Tuesday.
Family statement
Family confirmed her death
Panettiere's family confirmed her death in a statement, saying, "It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of our beloved Hayden."
Her ex-partner Wladimir Klitschko also paid tribute to her on Tuesday, expressing "profound shock and grief."
He wrote on Instagram: "Hayden was, although no longer my partner, an important part of my life and the mother of our daughter, Kaya."
Legal history
Hickerson has a history of legal troubles
Hickerson has a history of legal troubles, including domestic violence charges against Panettiere.
After his 2020 arrest on eight domestic violence charges, Panettiere issued a statement saying, "I am coming forward with the truth about what happened to me."
"I am prepared to do my part to make sure this man never hurts anyone again."
In 2021, he pleaded no contest to two felony counts of injuring a partner.