Hayden Panettiere hid reunion with ex Brian Hickerson from friends?
What's the story
Hollywood actor Hayden Panettiere, who died at 36, reportedly kept some of her friends "in the dark" about her reunion with Brian Hickerson before her death. A source told Page Six, "If Brian was back in her life...then it was something she was hiding...because she wasn't speaking about it with many of her friends." "If you've gone through some dark times with people...and spoken about it, then there can be shame if you get back together with that same person."
Relationship timeline
The couple's tumultuous on-and-off relationship
Panettiere and Hickerson, who were first linked romantically in 2018, had a tumultuous on-and-off relationship marred by allegations of domestic violence.
Hickerson was arrested for felony domestic violence in May 2019 after an alleged altercation with Panettiere at their home.
The case was dismissed in September 2019.
He was arrested again on Valentine's Day in February 2020 following another alleged domestic dispute with Panettiere.
Advocacy
Panettiere publicly spoke out against alleged abuse in 2020
In July 2020, Panettiere was granted a restraining order against Hickerson and publicly spoke out about the alleged abuse.
"I am coming forward with the truth about what happened to me with the hope that my story will empower others in abusive relationships to get the help they need and deserve," she wrote on Instagram.
Legal proceedings
Hickerson was sentenced to jail in 2021
In April 2021, Hickerson was sentenced to 45 days in county jail after pleading no contest to two felony counts of injuring a spouse or girlfriend.
He was also hit with four years of probation, 52 domestic violence classes, and a $500 fee.
A five-year restraining order was issued against him, which barred him from going near Panettiere.
The couple officially split in July 2022.
Tragic end
Panettiere was pronounced dead on August 16
Panettiere was pronounced dead on August 16 in Greenville, South Carolina.
The Greenville Police Department and the Greenville County Coroner's Office are investigating her death.
A preliminary investigation has found no signs of foul play or suspicious circumstances. The cause of death has not been officially determined yet.
She is survived by her 11-year-old daughter, Kaya, and her parents.