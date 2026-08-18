Hayden Panettiere hid reunion with ex Brian Hickerson from friends?

Panettiere and Hickerson, who were first linked romantically in 2018, had a tumultuous on-and-off relationship marred by allegations of domestic violence.

Hickerson was arrested for felony domestic violence in May 2019 after an alleged altercation with Panettiere at their home.

The case was dismissed in September 2019.

He was arrested again on Valentine's Day in February 2020 following another alleged domestic dispute with Panettiere.