Hayden Panettiere's autopsy completed; no signs of trauma found
What's the story
The autopsy of actor Hayden Panettiere, who died on August 16, has been completed and revealed "no signs of trauma" at the time of her death. The Greenville County Coroner's Office confirmed this to Page Six, adding that the cause and manner of death are still under investigation. The 36-year-old was found unresponsive in a South Carolina Airbnb where she had been temporarily staying.
Investigation details
911 call received regarding reported cardiac arrest
The coroner's office further stated that a 911 call was received last Sunday afternoon regarding a reported cardiac arrest.
"First responders and Emergency Medical Services arrived on scene and located a female in cardiac arrest," they said.
Despite the initiation of advanced cardiac life support measures by EMS personnel, "resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful."
The child star was pronounced dead at 2:32pm.
Family statement
She was an incredible light: Skip Panettiere
Panettiere's father, Skip, confirmed the news of his daughter's death on Sunday.
In a statement to Page Six, he said, "It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of our beloved Hayden."
"She was an incredible light and a force of nature who brought immeasurable love and joy to all who knew her, and to the millions who watched her onscreen."
Personal battles
Her struggles with addiction, past abusive relationship
Panettiere had been open about her struggles with opioid and alcohol addiction, as well as postpartum depression.
She shared in a 2022 interview that she was offered "happy pills" before red carpet events at the age of 15.
The Nashville actor also had a turbulent relationship with Brian Hickerson, who was arrested for multiple domestic violence incidents in the past.
Last event
Her last public appearance was in May
Panettiere's last public appearance was at the Harmony Gold Theater on May 26 in Los Angeles, where she promoted her book This Is Me: A Reckoning.
A source who attended the event told Page Six that "her speech appeared slow and slurred at times."
She also dealt with the pain of losing her younger brother, Jansen Panettiere, in February 2023 to an undiagnosed heart condition.
Reports have suggested that the Heroes star was dealing with severe health issues as well.