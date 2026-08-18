Hayden Panettiere battled severe health issues before death: Report
What's the story
Hollywood actor Hayden Panettiere, who passed away at 36, reportedly battled "really severe" health issues in the months leading up to her tragic demise. The Nashville star's hairdresser and good friend, Erick Orellana, revealed these struggles to Page Six. He said that the actor experienced such intense pain that it affected her mobility. "At one point, it was even hard for her to move her legs," he shared.
Health issues
She was on crutches in March
Orellana's comments come after Panettiere was spotted at LAX airport in March with her on-and-off boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, using crutches.
Despite her health issues, Orellana noted that it seemed like the Heroes alum was "starting to be on the mend."
Another source told Page Six that Panettiere had other struggles apart from back pain. "Earlier this year, she did seem a little tired at times," they said.
Mental health struggles
Panettiere battled anxiety, alcohol dependency, and postpartum depression
The second source also revealed that Panettiere "suffered from anxiety at times" and would "occasionally take medication for that."
"And every so often that could impact her speech," they added.
In addition to these issues, the former child actor had openly battled alcohol dependency and postpartum depression, which she detailed in her memoir This Is Me: A Reckoning.
Investigation
She was found unresponsive at an Airbnb rental
Panettiere was found unresponsive at an Airbnb rental in Greenville, South Carolina, on Sunday afternoon, August 16.
The 911 dispatch call revealed that authorities reported an "overdose" and that "CPR [was] in progress."
Despite attempts to resuscitate her with advanced cardiac life support and chest compressions, she was pronounced dead at 2:32pm.
Law enforcement sources told TMZ that Narcan, a medicine used to quickly reverse an opioid overdose, was found on the scene.
Family statement
Father confirmed her death
Panettiere's father, Skip Panettiere, confirmed the heartbreaking news of her death in a statement on Sunday.
He said, "It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of our beloved Hayden."
"She was an incredible light and a force of nature who brought immeasurable love and joy to all who knew her, and to the millions who watched her onscreen."