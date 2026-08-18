Hayden Panettiere battled severe health issues before death: Report

Orellana's comments come after Panettiere was spotted at LAX airport in March with her on-and-off boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, using crutches.

Despite her health issues, Orellana noted that it seemed like the Heroes alum was "starting to be on the mend."

Another source told Page Six that Panettiere had other struggles apart from back pain. "Earlier this year, she did seem a little tired at times," they said.