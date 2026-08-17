No 'foul play' in Hayden Panettiere's death: Police
What's the story
The sudden demise of actor Hayden Panettiere (36) in South Carolina has left many shocked. The Greenville Police Department has now confirmed that there were no "signs of foul play or suspicious circumstances" surrounding her death, per PEOPLE. The preliminary investigation is being conducted in collaboration with the Greenville County Coroner's Office.
Incident details
What we know about her death
On August 16 (Sunday), around 1:50pm local time, police and emergency medical services were called to an apartment in Greenville after reports of an "unresponsive female."
Upon arrival, they provided medical assistance, but Panettiere was pronounced dead at the scene. An acquaintance of hers had made the 911 call.
The cause of death is yet to be revealed.
Investigation ongoing
Publicist confirms investigation is on
Kacey Kitchen, Panettiere's publicist, confirmed that an investigation is ongoing.
"There's an investigation ongoing," she told the outlet. "We should know more tomorrow."
The actor had flown from Los Angeles with her on-again-off-again boyfriend Brian Hickerson on August 15, according to TMZ.
Hickerson had been arrested on grounds of physical violence allegations against Panettiere in 2020. They reconciled in 2021.
Legacy
Looking at Panettiere's career in brief
Panettiere was best known for her roles in Heroes and Nashville.
She started her acting career at a young age, appearing in commercials as an infant before landing roles on soap operas like One Life to Live (1994) and Guiding Light (1997).
She also starred in shows such as Ally McBeal, Law & Order: SVU, and Malcolm in the Middle.
Panettiere is survived by her 11-year-old daughter Kaya with former fiancé, Wladimir Klitschko.