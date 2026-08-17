'Nashville,' 'Heroes' actor Hayden Panettiere dies at 36

Panettiere's career began in 1994 with a role in the ABC soap opera One Life to Live. She later appeared in CBS's Guiding Light from 1996 to 2000.

Her film debut came at nine as the voice of Princess Dot in Pixar's A Bug's Life (1996).

She also starred as the football-loving daughter of assistant coach Bill Yoast (Will Patton) in Remember the Titans (2000).

She went on to star in Nashville, Heroes, the Scream franchise, and Ally McBeal.