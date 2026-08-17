'Nashville,' 'Heroes' actor Hayden Panettiere dies at 36
What's the story
Hayden Panettiere, the acclaimed Hollywood actor known for her roles in Heroes and Nashville, has passed away at 36. The news was confirmed by her representative to ABC News. "It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of our beloved Hayden," the statement read. "She was an incredible light and a force of nature who brought immeasurable love and joy to all who knew her." The cause of death has not been disclosed.
Career highlights
Career highlights and early roles
Panettiere's career began in 1994 with a role in the ABC soap opera One Life to Live. She later appeared in CBS's Guiding Light from 1996 to 2000.
Her film debut came at nine as the voice of Princess Dot in Pixar's A Bug's Life (1996).
She also starred as the football-loving daughter of assistant coach Bill Yoast (Will Patton) in Remember the Titans (2000).
She went on to star in Nashville, Heroes, the Scream franchise, and Ally McBeal.
Personal battles
Candid revelations in her memoir
Panettiere was candid about her personal struggles in her memoir, This Is Me: A Reckoning.
The book detailed her childhood stardom, addiction battles, postpartum depression, and more.
In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter ahead of the book's release in May, she spoke about being "protective of others in her writing" and making sure not to upset people with her revelations.
Family ties
Personal life and family tragedies
Panettiere was born on August 21, 1989, and was raised in Palisades, New York.
She had a high-profile relationship with Ukrainian heavyweight boxing champion Wladimir Klitschko from 2009-11 and again from 2013-18. The couple welcomed their daughter, Kaya, in 2014.
Her younger brother, actor Jansen Panettiere, passed away in February 2023 at the age of 28 due to complications from an aortic valve condition.