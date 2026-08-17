Who's Brian Hickerson? Why Hayden Panettiere's ex is in focus
What's the story
Hollywood actor Hayden Panettiere (36) passed away in South Carolina on August 16 (Sunday). She was reportedly last seen with her on-and-off boyfriend Brian Hickerson. The pair had flown from Los Angeles on August 15, per TMZ. Hickerson's family has been informed about her death, and a source told the portal that "it's a sad situation." Here's more about Hickerson and their tumultuous relationship.
Background
Who is Brian Hickerson?
Hickerson hails from South Carolina and moved to Los Angeles for a career in real estate and acting, as per Just Jared.
He and Panettiere began dating in 2018 but broke up in 2020 after he was arrested for domestic violence against her.
They got back together in 2021 after his release from prison, where he served one month of a 45-day sentence for domestic violence against her.
Acknowledgment
He admitted to abusing her in May
In 2022, they reportedly were involved in a public physical altercation.
In May, after the release of Panettiere's memoir This Is Me: A Reckoning, Hickerson admitted to abusing her.
"Man, I mean, I think it speaks for itself...I got arrested for abusing her. And I wouldn't blame her friends for being pissed off at me," he told TMZ.
"You never lay hands on a woman. Bottom line," he added while noting that they still talked with each other.
Challenges
Her struggles with mental health and addiction
Panettiere was previously engaged to former heavyweight boxing champion Wladimir Klitschko, with whom she has a daughter named Kaya.
She has been open about her struggles with postpartum depression after Kaya's birth in 2014 and alcohol and substance addiction.
Panettiere later gave Klitschko full custody of their daughter while she focused on recovery.
As per the latest reports, the police have found no signs of foul play in the Heroes actor's death.