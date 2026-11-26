US approves $622 million F-16 maintenance equipment sale to Ukraine
What's the story
The United States has approved a $622 million package of maintenance equipment and support for Ukraine's fleet of F-16 fighter jets, a transaction to be financed by European partners. The State Department announced the decision on Wednesday, clarifying that the cost will be borne by Belgium, Denmark, the Netherlands, and Norway. "There will be no US funds associated with this transfer," it said in a statement.
Equipment details
Proposed sale expected to bolster Ukraine's defense capabilities
The package includes Cartridge Actuated Device/Propellant Actuated Devices, lab equipment, and transportation support. This is in addition to a previous smaller sale that didn't require congressional reporting.
The proposed sale is expected to bolster Ukraine's ability to tackle current and future threats, enhancing its self-defense and regional security missions with improved air defense capabilities.
Maintenance issues
Over half of Ukraine's F-16s grounded due to maintenance delays
The Wall Street Journal reported in early October that maintenance delays and parts shortages had grounded over half of Ukraine's fleet.
It also noted that all US-made aircraft could be affected by the end of the year.
Ukrainian officials have denied any serious issues with aircraft availability but admitted some F-16 components are no longer in production and difficult to source.
Historical context
Kyiv received 1st batch of F-16s 2 years later
Kyiv has been pushing its Western allies for advanced fighter jets since Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022. It finally received its first batch of F-16s two years later.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had earlier criticized Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth for not authorizing the provision of Patriot air defense missiles to Ukraine despite critical shortages and repeated requests.