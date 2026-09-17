Abhishek Sharma hammers 30-ball T20I century against Afghanistan, sets records
What's the story
India's Abhishek Sharma has hammered a blistering 30-ball hundred versus Afghanistan in the 3rd and final T20I at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. Abhishek reached the landmark in the 9th over of India's innings. Alongside Sanju Samson, he added a 142-run opening stand. Abhishek led India's charge from the front and made the Afghan bowlers pay. Here are further details.
Knock
A majestic 108-run knock on offer
Abhishek played a gem of an innings. He looked in fine touch from the 1st over itself and toyed with the Afghan bowlers.
He completed a 16-ball fifty in the 5th over as India finished their powerplay on a strong note (100/0).
Abhishek continued to make merry before completing his hundred in style.
He was dismissed by spinner Rashid Khan in the 10th over.
3rd-fastest
3rd-fastest T20I century; breaks Rohit's record among Indians
Abhishek's 30-ball hundred is the 3rd-fastest overall in Men's T20Is.
As per Cricinfo, Estonia's Sahil Chauhan holds the record, having taken 27 balls against Cyprus in 2024.
He is followed by Muhammad Fahad of Turkey, who consumed 29 balls for his hundred versus Bulgaria in 2025.
For India, former T20I stalwart Rohit Sharma held the record before this. He clocked a 35-ball hundred against Sri Lanka in 2017.
Record
Fastest T20I hundreds
A look at the fastest T20I hundreds
27 - Sahil Chauhan (Estonia) vs Cyprus, Episkopi, 2024
29 - Muhammad Fahad (Turkey) vs Bulgaria, Sofia, 2025
30 - Abhishek Sharma (India) vs Afghanistan, Delhi, 2026
33 - Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton (Namibia) vs Nepal, Kirtipur, 2024
33 - Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe) vs Gambia, Nairobi (Ruaraka), 2024
33 - Finn Allen (South Africa) vs New Zealand, Kolkata, 2026
Runs
Sixth-highest run-scorer for India besides a massive century feat
Abhishek's knock of 108 came off 34 balls. He smashed nine fours and 11 sixes (SR: 317.65).
In 59 matches for India, Abhishek now owns 1,858 runs at 33.17.
He recorded his 3rd hundred (50s: 12).
Abhishek has now surpassed Shikhar Dhawan's runs tally (1,759) to become the sixth-highest scorer for India.
He is also the 4th Indian batter with three-plus T20I centuries after Samson (3), Rohit (5) and Suryakumar Yadav (4).
Information
3rd Indian batter with a T20I hundred versus AFG
Abhishek is now the 3rd Indian batter with a T20I hundred versus Aghanistan after Virat Kohli's 122* in Dubai, 2022, and Rohit's unbeaten 121 in Bengaluru, 2024.
Information
10th hundred for Abhishek in T20s
The knock of 108 is Abhishek's 10th hundred in T20s. From 209 matches, the southpaw has tallied 6,224 runs at an average of 33.1. Besides his 10 hundreds, Abhishek has smashed 38 fifties. He is closing in on 400 sixes (397).
Powerplay
Highest individual score in overs 1-6
As per Cricbuzz, Abhishek has set the record for the highest individual score in the powerplay phase (Men's T20Is).
He was unscated on 76 off 22 balls.
Highest individual scores in overs 1-6 in Men's T20Is
76*(22) - Abhishek Sharma (IND) vs AFG, Delhi, 2026
74*(25) - Kuldeep Gholiya (Portugal) vs Malta, Gibraltar, 2023
73*(22) - Travis Head (AUS) vs SCOT, Edinburgh, 2024
Do you know?
2nd-most sixes for India in a T20I innings
As mentioned, Abhishek hit 11 sixes in the match. It's now the second-most sixes for India in a T20I innings after Abhishek Sharma himself, who hit 13 sixes versus England in Mumbai, 2025.
Information
96 T20 sixes in 2026
Abhishek has smoked a whopping 96 sixes this year in 20 overs cricket. From 41 matches, he has scored 1,306 runs at 33.48 with the help of 2 hundreds and 10 fifties. He also owns 9 ducks, as per Cricinfo.