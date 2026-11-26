NVIDIA halts chip shipments to Southeast Asia amid US curbs
What's the story
NVIDIA has announced a suspension of its chip shipments to Southeast Asia, Financial Times reported. The move comes in response to supply chain disruptions and regulatory challenges in the region. The decision also comes at a time when technology exports are under increased scrutiny and competition in the semiconductor market is intensifying.
Partner notification
Manufacturing partners informed about the suspension
NVIDIA has asked its manufacturing partners, including Dell and Supermicro, to stop server shipments to Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Indonesia.
The request was made amid tighter US scrutiny of AI chip exports.
The companies that integrate NVIDIA's chips into servers have already informed their customers in these countries about the suspension of their orders.
Market implications
Potential impact on NVIDIA's market share in Asia
Analysts believe this move could affect NVIDIA's market share in Asia, especially with the rising demand for advanced chips in sectors like artificial intelligence (AI) and gaming.
The company has not yet revealed how long the suspension will last but has promised customers that it remains committed to keeping its production levels steady.
Industry shift
Tech companies reassessing supply chains amid geopolitical tensions
NVIDIA's decision to halt shipments is in line with a wider trend of tech companies reassessing their supply chains amid geopolitical tensions and changing trade policies.
The company is working closely with its partners to resolve these issues and hopes to resume shipments soon.
Industry experts are keeping a close eye on the situation, given NVIDIA's critical role in the global semiconductor landscape.