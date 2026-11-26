There is also speculation that the extended session could be held before December 8, when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) are set to hold a major rally in Punjab.

PTI reported that the government is considering convening the session before December 15, with the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs expected to decide its dates.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reportedly asked his ministerial colleagues to complete preparations for the next session before December 15.