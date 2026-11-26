Is there going to be Parliament Winter Session?
What's the story
The government is likely to convene a special extended sitting of the Monsoon session of Parliament in the first week of December. The move comes as it appears unlikely to have a separate winter session due to time constraints and upcoming state elections. Political circles are abuzz with speculation that the short sitting could be held from December 3-5 or on December 6. As per convention, a full-fledged Winter session would require a notice of at least 14 days.
Rally timing
Extended session likely before BJP-SAD rally in Punjab
There is also speculation that the extended session could be held before December 8, when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) are set to hold a major rally in Punjab.
PTI reported that the government is considering convening the session before December 15, with the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs expected to decide its dates.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reportedly asked his ministerial colleagues to complete preparations for the next session before December 15.
Bill passage
Focus on passing delimitation, women reservation bills
The government is reportedly making efforts to ensure the passage of two important bills, the Delimitation Bill, 2026, and the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026.
The latter seeks to provide one-third reservation for women in Lok Sabha and state assemblies through delimitation.
It requires a two-thirds majority in Lok Sabha or 361 votes, in the current House of 543 members.
Rule invocation
Rule 15 allows for special sitting
There is a growing consensus that a special extended sitting of Parliament under Rule 15 could be a viable option.
This rule allows the Speaker to call a sitting after adjournment sine die if the House has not been prorogued yet.
The two Houses were adjourned indefinitely on August 13.
Reshuffle speculation
Major Cabinet reshuffle expected after December rally
After the December rally in Punjab, a major Union Cabinet reshuffle is also on the cards.
This would be the first major show of strength after the BJP's renewed alliance with SAD after six years ahead of Punjab Assembly elections.
The reshuffle is likely to include important leaders from alliance partners like SAD and Janata Dal (United).