Tilak Varma sets new world record in T20Is: Details here 

With these two catches, Varma has now taken 26 catches across 32 games as a fielder in T20Is this year, surpassing Indonesia's Danilson Hawoe, who had held the previous record with 25 catches in 2025, as per Cricbuzz.

With 20 catches last year, Bangladesh's Tanzid Hasan trails Varma among Full Member team players.

The new world record by Varma highlights his exceptional skills on the field and adds another feather to his cap as an emerging star in Indian cricket.