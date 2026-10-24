Tilak Varma sets new world record in T20Is: Details here
What's the story
In a remarkable display of fielding prowess, Indian cricketer Tilak Varma has set a new world record for the most catches taken as a fielder in T20 Internationals within a calendar year. He achieved this feat during the second T20I against New Zealand on Saturday. Varma took two catches in quick succession, dismissing Tim Seifert and Daryl Mitchell within the first three overs of New Zealand's innings.
New benchmark
Varma surpasses Danilson Hawoe's previous record
With these two catches, Varma has now taken 26 catches across 32 games as a fielder in T20Is this year, surpassing Indonesia's Danilson Hawoe, who had held the previous record with 25 catches in 2025, as per Cricbuzz.
With 20 catches last year, Bangladesh's Tanzid Hasan trails Varma among Full Member team players.
The new world record by Varma highlights his exceptional skills on the field and adds another feather to his cap as an emerging star in Indian cricket.
Record comparison
Most catches as a fielder in a calendar year (T20Is)
Varma's record of 26 catches in a calendar year is a huge jump from the previous best.
The third position on the list is held by Muhammad Waseem of UAE with 24 catches in 2024.
Sharvin Muniandy from Malaysia and Brian Masaba from Uganda are tied for the fourth spot, each with 21 and 20 catches respectively, while Tanzid Hasan from Bangladesh rounds out the top five with his tally of 20 catches in 2025.
Stats
Over 50 catches for Team India
Earlier this month, Varma became the 5th Indian fielder to claim 50-plus catches.
He has now taken his tally to 53.
Most catches as a fielder for India in T20Is:
65 - Rohit Sharma
64 - Hardik Pandya
58 - Suryakumar Yadav
54 - Virat Kohli
53 - Tilak Varma