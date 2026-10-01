Tilak Varma completes 50 catches for India in T20Is: Stats
What's the story
India's Tilak Varma attained a milestone in T20Is with his efficient catching. Varma took two catches in the 3rd encounter versus West Indies at Indore's Holkar Stadium. With these two catches, Varma completed a mark of 50 in 68 matches for India, becoming the 5th fielder to attain the milestone. Notably, India beat West Indies by 14 runs to take a 2-1 series lead.
Record
Varma is the 5th Indian fielder to claim 50-plus catches
As mentioned, India's Varma claimed 2 catches in the contest. Quentin Sampson and Keemo Paul were caught respectively.
As per Cricbuzz, Varma is the 5th Indian fielder to claim 50-plus catches.
Most catches as a fielder for India in T20Is
65 - Rohit Sharma
64 - Hardik Pandya
58 - Suryakumar Yadav
54 - Virat Kohli
50 - Tilak Varma
IND
India overcome West Indies in 3rd T20I, take series lead
In the third T20I match against West Indies, India posted a formidable total of 223/10 in 20 overs.
Abhishek Sharma was the star of the innings, scoring a blistering 69 off just 30 balls.
He shared an aggressive partnership of 108 runs with Ishan Kishan.
However, despite their efforts, India lost wickets at regular intervals.
In response, the Windies fell short by 14 runs, scoring 209/7.