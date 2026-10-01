Tilak Varma completes 50 catches for India in T20Is: Stats

As mentioned, India's Varma claimed 2 catches in the contest. Quentin Sampson and Keemo Paul were caught respectively.

As per Cricbuzz, Varma is the 5th Indian fielder to claim 50-plus catches.

Most catches as a fielder for India in T20Is

65 - Rohit Sharma

64 - Hardik Pandya

58 - Suryakumar Yadav

54 - Virat Kohli

50 - Tilak Varma