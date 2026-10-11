India overcome West Indies in 3rd T20I, take series lead
What's the story
In the third T20I match against West Indies, India posted a formidable total of 223/10 in 20 overs at Holkar Stadium, Indore. Abhishek Sharma was the star of the innings, scoring a blistering 69 off just 30 balls. He shared an aggressive partnership of 108 runs with Ishan Kishan. However, despite their efforts, India lost wickets at regular intervals due to soft dismissals and mix-ups. In response, the Windies fell short by 14 runs, scoring 209/7.
Match progression
Abhishek Sharma turns the tide for India
India's innings got off to a slow start with just 11 runs in the first two overs.
However, Abhishek turned things around in the third over by attacking Roston Chase.
He hit his first boundary through cover-point and then hit two sixes off successive balls over cover and over point.
This aggressive approach helped India recover from their slow start and end the power-play at 87/1.
Record achievement
Abhishek Sharma scripts record in 3rd T20I
During his explosive innings, Abhishek also became the fastest batter to score 2,000 runs in T20Is (in terms of balls faced). He achieved this milestone in just 1,024 balls.
The partnership between him and Kishan was going strong until Chase broke it by stumping Kishan in the ninth over.
This opened the floodgates for a string of dismissals that kept India from posting an even bigger total.
Late collapse
Late mix-ups and run-outs hamper India's momentum
The late stages of India's innings were marred by a series of mix-ups and run-outs. Axar Patel was involved in one such incident with Tilak Varma, resulting in his dismissal for 20 runs.
Arshdeep Singh was trapped lbw by Springer, while Prince Yadav added valuable runs to India's score by heaving, scooping and edging Joseph for three boundaries.
The Indian innings ended with Mayank Yadav's wicket falling to a yorker from Shamar Joseph.
Information
Summary of WI bowlers
Chase picked 2/38 from his 4 overs. Joseph bowled 4 overs and clocked 2/54. Keemo Paul bowled 4 overs and picked 1/38. Springer managed 2/50 from 4 overs. Gudakesh Motie bagged 1/37 from 4 overs.
Abhishek
Abhishek Sharma races past 2,000 T20I runs
Abhishek completed 2,000 runs in T20I cricket with his 33rd run of the contest.
As per Cricinfo, Abhishek took 65 games to complete 2,000 runs in T20Is (now 2,036).
Abhishek's strike rate of 195.95 is currently the highest for any batter with at least 1,000 runs in the format.
His average is also a fine 32.83. Abhishek already has three tons and 14 half-centuries.
He overall became just the sixth Indian with 2,000 T20I runs.
Records
Joint third-fastest fifty against West Indies
As per Cricbuzz, Abhishek now owns the joint third-fastest fifty against West Indies (18 balls).
He equaled David Warner and Colin Munro.
Fastest T20I fifties vs West Indies
15 - Quinton de Kock, Centurion, 2023
16 - Tim David, Basseterre, 2025
18 - David Warner, Sydney, 2010
18 - Colin Munro, Mount Maunganui, 2018
18 - Abhishek Sharma, Indore, 2026
Do you know?
50th fifty-plus score for Abhishek in 20 overs cricket
Abhishek now owns 6,402 runs overall in the 20-over format. From 215 matches, he averages 33. He registered his 40th fifty (100s: 10). As per Cricinfo, Abhishek also completed 600 fours. He has also smoked 412 sixes.
Kishan
Ishan Kishan races past 7,500 T20 runs
Kishan crossed the 7,500-run mark in T20 cricket. Kishan, who is currently the top-ranked T20I batter, reached the feat with his 26th run.
He went on to score a valuable 18-ball 37.
Kishan, who has been a consistent performer in T20 cricket, has gone past 7,500 runs across 263 matches.
He has 7,511 runs at 31.82 and owns an impressive strike rate of 145.08, as per Cricinfo.
Do you know?
Over 1,900 runs in T20Is
Across 64 T20Is, the left-hander has racked up 1,918 runs at an average of 31.96. His tally includes a strike rate of 147.53 1,122 of his runs have come this year at 38.68 from 32 matches.
Information
Chase dismisses Kishan for the 4th time in T20Is
WI all-rounder Chase dismissed Kishan for the fourth time in T20Is. Across 5 innings, the batter owns 43 runs from 46 balls at an average of 10.75. His strike rate is 93.47.
Information
Chase gets to 46 scalps
With his 2 wickets in the contest, Chase now owns 46 scalps for the Windies from 63 matches (55 innings) at 27.28. Versus India, the right-arm spinner has bagged 13 scalps from 9 matches at 17.84.
WI
How did WI's chase pan out?
WI lost skipper Shai Hope early on (7/1). A 60-run stand between Kamil Pooran and Shimron Hetmyer helped the side recover.
However, India hit back and reduced the Windies to 105/4.
A 46-run stand followed between Sherfane Rutherford and Quentin Sampson.
India reduced WI to 174/7 next before Springer's 11-ball 35* helped them surpass 200.
For India, Arshdeep claimed three wickets. Naman Dhir picked 2 wickets whereas Axar and Nitish Kumar Reddy bagged one scalp each.
WI
Key numbers for Hetmyer, Pooran and Rutherford
Hetmyer's 43 came off 26 ball. He hit six fours and 2 sixes.
In 88 matches (78 innings), he owns 1,726 runs at 24.30.
Pooran scored 42 runs off 27 balls. He hit three fours and three sixes.
He owns 58 runs from three matches.
Rutherford hit a valiant 32 off 20 balls (4s: 2, 6s: 2). In 59 matches, he has 1,074 runs at 26.85.
Information
Arshdeep races to 144 scalps
Arshdeep has claimed 144 wickets from 97 matches at 20.08. Versus West Indies, he has 18 wickets from 14 matches at 24.16. Notably, 59 of his wickets have come in home matches at 22.28.
Do you know?
22-11 win-loss record for India over WI
The two teams have met each other 34 times in the 20-over format. India lead the show with a win-loss record of 22-11. One match didn't have a result, as per Cricinfo.
Varma
Varma attains this catches feat
India's Varma claimed 2 catches in the contest and completed a mark of 50.
As per Cricbuzz, he is the 5th Indian fielder to claim 50-plus catches.
Most catches as a fielder for India in T20Is
65 - Rohit Sharma
64 - Hardik Pandya
58 - Suryakumar Yadav
54 - Virat Kohli
50 - Tilak Varma