Ishan Kishan races past 7,500 T20 runs: Decoding his stats 

As per Cricinfo, Kishan, who has been a consistent performer in T20 cricket, has gone past 7,500 runs across 263 matches.

He has 7,511 runs at 31.82 and owns an impressive strike rate of 145.08, as per Cricinfo.

The left-handed batsman has also scored 44 fifties and as many as seven tons in his career so far.

He has hit 749 fours and 356 sixes.