Ishan Kishan races past 7,500 T20 runs: Decoding his stats
What's the story
Dashing Indian batter Ishan Kishan crossed the 7,500-run mark in T20 cricket. The left-handed batsman achieved the feat during his second T20I match against West Indies at the Holkar Stadium, Indore. Kishan, who is currently the top-ranked T20I batter, reached the feat with his 26th run. He went on to score a valuable 18-ball 37 and added 108 runs alongside Abhishek Sharma.
Stats
7 tons overall in T20 cricket
As per Cricinfo, Kishan, who has been a consistent performer in T20 cricket, has gone past 7,500 runs across 263 matches.
He has 7,511 runs at 31.82 and owns an impressive strike rate of 145.08, as per Cricinfo.
The left-handed batsman has also scored 44 fifties and as many as seven tons in his career so far.
He has hit 749 fours and 356 sixes.
T20Is
Over 1,900 runs in T20Is
Before 2026, Kishan last played an international match in late 2023.
However, the home T20I series against New Zealand in January marked his Team India return.
Across 64 T20Is, the left-hander has racked up 1,918 runs at an average of 31.96. His tally includes a strike rate of 147.53
1,122 of his runs have come this year at 38.68 from 32 matches.
IPL
A look at his IPL numbers
Coming to his Indian Premier League (IPL) stats, Kishan has hammered 3,600 runs from 127 innings at an average of 30.50 and a strike rate of 143.54.
His tally includes one century and 23 fifties.
In terms of runs scored, Kishan also enjoyed his IPL campaign in 2026.
With 602 runs from 15 games at an average of 40.13, the Sunrisers Hyderabad star finished the tourney as the sixth-highest run-getter.