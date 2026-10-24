Glenn Phillips accomplishes 400 T20 sixes with 70 versus India
What's the story
New Zealand all-rounder Glenn Phillips has added another feather to his illustrious hat. His explosive innings against India in the second T20I at Christchurch's Hagley Oval powered him to 400 sixes in T20 cricket. Phillips entered the game, needing four sixes to reach the landmark. 115 of his maximums have come in T20Is for New Zealand. Here are the key stats.
Knock
Back-to-back fifties for Phillips
Phillips, who made an unbeaten 82 in the series opener, played another vital knock.
The hosts had a shaky start, losing three wickets in the powerplay.
However, Phillips and Bevon Jacobs (58) helped them recover with their half-centuries.
The duo added 116 runs for the fourth wicket before Arshdeep Singh dismissed Phillips (70 off 43 balls).
The latter slammed four fours and as many sixes, powering NZ to 180/5 while batting first.
Stats
Phillips joins these names
Phillips took 279 innings of 302 games to complete a quadruple-century of T20 sixes.
Colin Munro (626), Brendon McCullum (485), and Martin Guptill (453) are the only other New Zealand internationals with over 400 sixes in T20s.
One of the finest middle-order batters going around in T20s, Phillips also boasts 576 fours.
In T20Is, his tally reads 183 fours and 115 maximums.
Information
Over 7,600 runs in T20s
With this knock, Phillips now has completed 7,663 runs at an average of around 31. This was his 49th T20 half-century, including five tons. Phillips, who has featured in several franchise tournaments, strikes at over 140.
T20Is
Here are his T20I stats
Coming to his T20I stats, Phillips raced to his 14th half-century in T20I cricket. His tally also includes two tons.
The Kiwi all-rounder now has 2,438 runs from 99 T20Is at an average of 33.39. His strike rate in the format is 144.68.
Across 19 T20Is against India, Phillips has reached four half-centuries.
This includes 468 runs at a strike rate of 147.16 (Average: 29.25).