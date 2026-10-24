Glenn Phillips accomplishes 400 T20 sixes with 70 versus India

Phillips took 279 innings of 302 games to complete a quadruple-century of T20 sixes.

Colin Munro (626), Brendon McCullum (485), and Martin Guptill (453) are the only other New Zealand internationals with over 400 sixes in T20s.

One of the finest middle-order batters going around in T20s, Phillips also boasts 576 fours.

In T20Is, his tally reads 183 fours and 115 maximums.