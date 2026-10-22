Christchurch T20I: Glenn Phillips slams his third half-century against India
What's the story
Glenn Phillips's resounding knock powered New Zealand to 225/4 in the 1st T20I against India at Hagley Oval, Christchurch. Phillips smashed a scintillating 82* (40), finishing the innings with an outrageous switch-hit boundary. This included a 73-run stand with Bevon Jacobs. The Kiwi all-rounder raced to his 13th T20I half-century, also his third against India in the format. Here are the key stats.
Start
NZ punish Indian bowlers
Tim Seifert and Finn Allen gave NZ a terrific start after India elected to field. The duo added 49 runs within five overs before Mayank Yadav dismissed Seifert.
Allen then joined forces with Daryl Mitchell, who smashed a 19-ball 28.
Axar Patel dismissed the former in the eighth over, exposing Phillips in the middle.
Maintaining a run rate of 10 per over, Phillips and Mitchell propelled NZ past 120.
Knock
Phillips returns unbeaten on 82
While Daryl Mitchell fell to Arshdeep Singh in the 13th over, Phillips rapidly changed gears. The latter was accompanied by Bevon Jacobs's big hits.
Phillips continued to play his shots, thereby returning unbeaten on 82 off 40 balls. His knock was studded with 8 fours and 3 sixes.
Phillips finished with a breathtaking switch-hit off Bhuvneshwar Kumar and a strike rate of 205.00.
Numbers
A look at his numbers
As mentioned, Phillips raced to his 13th half-century in T20I cricket. His tally also includes two tons.
The Kiwi all-rounder now has 2,368 runs from 98 T20Is at an average of 32.88. His strike rate in the format is 144.21.
Across 18 T20Is against India, Phillips has reached three half-centuries. This includes 398 runs at 26.53 with a strike rate of 144.72.
Information
Nearly 7,600 T20 runs
According to Cricinfo, Phillips now has 7,593 runs from 301 T20s at an average of around 31. This was his 53rd T20 half-century, including five tons. Phillips, who has featured in several franchise tournaments, strikes at over 140.