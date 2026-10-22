Christchurch T20I: Glenn Phillips slams his third half-century against India

Tim Seifert and Finn Allen gave NZ a terrific start after India elected to field. The duo added 49 runs within five overs before Mayank Yadav dismissed Seifert.

Allen then joined forces with Daryl Mitchell, who smashed a 19-ball 28.

Axar Patel dismissed the former in the eighth over, exposing Phillips in the middle.

Maintaining a run rate of 10 per over, Phillips and Mitchell propelled NZ past 120.