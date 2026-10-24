Bevon Jacobs shines vs India, slams his second T20I fifty
What's the story
New Zealand posted a total of 180/5 in the second T20I match against India at Christchurch's Hagley Oval. The hosts had a shaky start, having been reduced to 41/3 by the Indian seamers. However, Glenn Phillips and Bevon Jacobs helped them recover with their half-centuries. India's bowlers struck back late but couldn't prevent New Zealand from reaching a competitive total. Here we look at Jacobs's knock and stats.
Knock
Jacobs's vital stand with Phillips
India's bowlers put pressure on New Zealand, who lost three wickets inside the powerplay.
Jacobs, who arrived at five, joined forces with Phillips, and the duo helped the hosts recover.
The two dashers added 116 runs off just 76 balls before Arshdeep Singh dismissed Phillips (70 off 43 balls).
Jacobs completed his fifty off 40 balls before falling to Nitish Reddy for 58 in the penultimate over.
Information
Jacobs, Phillips become fourth NZ pair with this feat
As per Cricbuzz, Jacobs and Phillips marked the fourth instance of two Kiwi batters scoring fifties in a T20I while batting at four or lower. The other pairs with this feat are: Colin de Grandhomme (59), Tom Bruce (53) vs Sri Lanka in Pallekele, 2019. Daryl Mitchell (72*), Glenn Phillips (70*) vs Pakistan in Christchurch, 2024. Daryl Mitchell (62), Michael Bracewell (59) vs Sri Lanka in Mount Maunganui, 2024.
Stats
Jacobs's second T20I fifty
Jacobs made 58 off 46 balls, a knock laced with five fours and a six.
This was his second T20I fifty, as his maiden one was a 62* against Bangladesh earlier this year.
As per Cricinfo, the 24-year-old has now raced to 272 runs from 13 games at 30.22 (SR: 143.15).
Having scored his ninth T20 fifty, the batter now has 1,248 runs at 33-plus. His strike rate is over 145.