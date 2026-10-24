Bevon Jacobs shines vs India, slams his second T20I fifty 

India's bowlers put pressure on New Zealand, who lost three wickets inside the powerplay.

Jacobs, who arrived at five, joined forces with Phillips, and the duo helped the hosts recover.

The two dashers added 116 runs off just 76 balls before Arshdeep Singh dismissed Phillips (70 off 43 balls).

Jacobs completed his fifty off 40 balls before falling to Nitish Reddy for 58 in the penultimate over.