El Clasico: Barcelona host Real Madrid in La Liga 2026-27
What's the story
The stage is set for another thrilling chapter of El Clasico as Barcelona and Real Madrid clash at Camp Nou on Sunday night. Barcelona have been the dominant force in La Liga this season, winning all nine of their opening matches to collect 27 points. Meanwhile, Real Madrid sit third with 21 points from 9 matches. Ahead of a gigantic clash, here we look at the preview.
Team status
Barcelona's perfect start to La Liga
Barcelona suffered their first defeat of the season in a 4-2 loss to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.
However, they remain unbeaten in La Liga, having won all nine matches so far.
The Catalan side will be without Dani Olmo (adductor), Roony Bardghji (knee), Andreas Christensen (thigh), and Eric Garcia (thigh) for El Clasico.
Jules Kounde is a major doubt due to an ankle issue.
Team status
Real Madrid's strong start to the season
Real Madrid come into this match on the back of a 4-1 win over RB Leipzig in the Champions League and a similar scoreline against Sevilla in La Liga.
However, they will be without Rodrygo (knee), Ferland Mendy (hip) and Raul Asencio (leg) due to injuries.
Vinicius Junior is suspended for this match. He had received a four-game ban following a red card in the clash against Villarreal.
Match preview
A look at the potential starting XI for both sides
The potential starting lineup for Barcelona includes J Garcia; Cancelo, Cubarsi, Martin, Espart; Rodri, Pedri; Yamal, Fermin, Gordon; Raphinha.
For Real Madrid it could be Courtois; Valverde, Konate, Huijsen, Cucurella; Tchouameni, Bernardo; Guler, Bellingham, Diomande, Mbappe.
The match promises to be a showdown between some of the best players in the world including Barcelona's Lamine Yamal and Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe.
Information
Raphinha, Mbappe and Yamal have dominated La Liga this season
From 8 La Liga matches this season, Raphinha owns 12 goals and 3 assists. Mbappe has also done well, scoring 9 goals and making 2 assists from 9 matches. Meanwhile, Yamal has managed 8 goals and 6 assists from 9 matches.
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El Clasico: Here's the H2H record
In 192 La Liga matches between the two sides, Real have won 80 compared to Barca's 77. Meanwhile, 35 games have been drawn. Across all competitions, Real and Barca are tied with 106 wins each from 264 games with 52 matches drawn.