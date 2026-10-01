El Clasico: Barcelona host Real Madrid in La Liga 2026-27

Barcelona suffered their first defeat of the season in a 4-2 loss to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

However, they remain unbeaten in La Liga, having won all nine matches so far.

The Catalan side will be without Dani Olmo (adductor), Roony Bardghji (knee), Andreas Christensen (thigh), and Eric Garcia (thigh) for El Clasico.

Jules Kounde is a major doubt due to an ankle issue.