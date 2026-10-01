Now we [Tottenham] are a complete team, says De Zerbi
What's the story
Tottenham Hotspur FC head coach Roberto De Zerbi feels his side is now a complete team. After a horrendous start to the Premier League 2026-27 season, Spurs are now unbeaten in three matches and have won two on the bounce. De Zerbi's statement comes after his side's 2-0 win over Chelsea FC in Matchweek 8 at Stamford Bridge. Here's more.
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A big moment and Spurs' improvement
De Zerbi said this performance against Chelsea was a big moment for everyone.
"It was a big moment for the fans, the club and the players. They deserved this win and prepared very well," he told Sky Sports.
De Zerbi feels Spurs are improving as a unit.
"We are improving a lot in our mentality, as a group and in our relationships with the players. We are also improving on the pitch," he added.
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De Zerbi says Spurs are now a complete side
De Zerbi said how his side has changed and become complete.
"Against Aston Villa and Everton, for 30 minutes we were playing very well. Maybe we didn't score because our finishing wasn't good enough, and perhaps in the first difficult moment we changed our mentality."
"Now we are a complete team. The players are playing better and we have improved our style," De Zerbi said.
Summary
Here's the match summary
Tottenham secured a rare but well-deserved 2-0 win against Chelsea.
The match saw Chelsea goalkeeper Mike Penders unintentionally score an own goal after punching the ball into his net.
Mathys Tel then sealed the victory with a stunning solo effort, marking Spurs's second consecutive win.
For Chelsea, Cole Palmer was sent off for a 2nd yellow card in the 2nd half.