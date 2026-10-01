Tottenham Hotspur beat Chelsea 2-0 at Stamford Bridge: Key stats
What's the story
Tottenham Hotspur secured a rare but well-deserved 2-0 win against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in Matchweek 8 of the Premier League 2026-27 season. The match saw Chelsea goalkeeper Mike Penders unintentionally score an own goal after punching the ball into his net. Mathys Tel then sealed the victory with a stunning solo effort, marking Spurs's second consecutive win under Roberto De Zerbi.
Match highlights
Penders's own goal hands Spurs the lead
Despite their dominance, Tottenham failed to capitalize on their chances in the first half.
Tottenham goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky made saves from Cole Palmer, Jordan Henderson, and Morgan Rogers.
The turning point came when Penders scored an own goal under pressure from Spurs center-back Jan Paul van Hecke.
This was a huge blow for Chelsea who were already struggling with injuries and had started without a recognized striker.
Game changes
Tel seals the win for Tottenham
Chelsea's situation worsened when Palmer received a second yellow card for a foul on Conor Gallagher.
This was after he had earlier escaped a straight red for barging into Fernandes's head.
With Chelsea down to 10 men, Tel made sure of the win with an outstanding solo goal in the dying minutes of the match.
He drove in from deep on the left, cut inside, and fired low into the bottom-left corner to cap off a statement victory under De Zerbi's management.
Information
Tottenham are unbeaten in three Premier League games
Tottenham are unbeaten in three Premier League games. Tottenham drew 1-1 versus Manchester United in Matchweek 6. Last weekend, they beat Coventry 3-1 and now they doled out a 2-0 win over the Blues.
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A look at the points table
After 8 matches, Spurs have now risen to 12th and own 9 points (W2 D3 L3). On the other hand, Chelsea are 4th and have 13 points from 8 matches. Chelsea suffered their 3rd defeat of the season (W4 D1 L3).
Numbers
Spurs gain a rare win at Stamford Bridge
As per Opta, Spurs gained just their second away win in 35 attempts against Chelsea in the Premier League (D11 L22) and their first since April 2018 (3-1).
Spurs have beaten Chelsea in all competitions at Stamford Bridge while keeping a clean sheet for the first time since December 1986 (also 2-0).
Chelsea
Unwanted numbers for the Blues
Chelsea failed to score at home in a Premier League London derby for just the second time in their last 17 such games, after a 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace on MD1 last season.
Chelsea's Mike Penders (21yrs 85d) is the second-youngest goalkeeper to score an own goal in the Premier League, after Illan Meslier (20yrs 354d) for Leeds against Wolves in February 2021.
Chelsea have conceded eight goals from set pieces in the Premier League this season, double the amount of any other side.
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100th red card for Chelsea!
As per Opta, Palmer's sending off was the 100th red card Chelsea have been shown in the Premier League (excluding rescinded cards), becoming the third team to reach this milestone after Everton (113) and Arsenal (110).
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Here are the match stats
Chelsea's xG was 0.43 compared to Spurs's 0.74. From 7 attempts, Chelsea managed 4 shots on target. Spurs had 4 shots on target from 15 attempts. Both sides created 1 big chance each. Spurs had 27 touches in the opposition box compared to Chelsea's 19.