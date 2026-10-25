Bangladesh's Litton Das doubtful for 1st West Indies Test: Details
What's the story
Bangladesh's star cricketer Litton Das is still a doubt for the first Test against West Indies, starting October 28. His availability was discussed at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium (SBNS) as he continues to recover from a hip injury that kept him out of the recently concluded tri-nation ODI series with Zimbabwe and Afghanistan. Here are further details on the same.
Recovery status
Selection panel member provides update on Litton
Litton batted comfortably in the nets, playing some big shots, indicating significant recovery progress, as per Cricbuzz.
However, a selection panel member cautioned against jumping to conclusions about his availability for the opening Test against West Indies.
"He is in a state where we cannot say he is available or unavailable for the opening Test against West Indies," said the committee member to Cricbuzz.
Medical intervention
BCB medical team still working on his recovery
Litton has faced injury-related discomfort lately, and the BCB medical team is still working on his recovery.
His body remains stiff due to limited mobility in some joints, mostly due to chronic workload.
He also has some muscular weaknesses and hasn't regained full strength in the affected areas.
These issues led the BCB medical team to skip his scheduled fitness test on October 24.
Return strategy
Management has to decide whether to risk playing him
While Litton is keen to play, the management has to decide whether to risk playing him before full recovery.
The decision will involve discussions between the team management and senior BCB officials, considering the risk of aggravating the injury and potentially sidelining him for a longer period.
Bangladesh will play their second Test against West Indies in Sylhet from November 5.
Information
Litton owns 3,511 runs in Tests
In 57 Tests, Litton owns 3,511 runs from 99 innings. He averages 36.19 and owns 7 hundreds (50s: 21). 1,913 of his runs have come at home from 27 games (46 innings). He averages 42.51 (100s: 4, 50s: 13).