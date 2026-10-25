Michael Carrick's Manchester United future in doubt after Bournemouth thrashing
What's the story
Michael Carrick's position as the manager of Manchester United is under serious threat after a dismal 3-0 defeat to Bournemouth on Sunday. The loss further deepens the club's woes this season, with just one win from their first eight Premier League matches. They now sit at a lowly 16th position, a staggering 14 points behind league leaders. Carrick is likely to get sacked with several issues plaguing his side.
Career trajectory
Carrick was appointed as permanent head coach in May
Carrick, who took interim charge in January after Ruben Amorim's exit, was given the permanent role in May.
His appointment came after he led the team to UEFA Champions League qualification with an impressive third-place finish.
However, since August 30, when they beat newly-promoted Ipswich 5-2, United have struggled to find form in the top flight.
Manager's stance
'I'm not expecting anything'
Following the defeat, Carrick was asked if he expected any discussions about his future as manager.
"See what happens," Carrick told BBC Sport.
"I'm not expecting anything. It's just digesting today - we knew it was an important day to try and get us moving forward and we haven't done that. "For me it's just digesting that and the emotions at the end of the game is something I've not really had before."
"I'm not expecting anything. It's just digesting today - we knew it was an important day to try and get us moving forward and we haven't done that."
Fan support
Carrick still has support from fans
Despite the team's poor performance, Carrick still enjoys a strong connection with the fans. They chanted his song at full-time during the loss to Bournemouth as he did a lap of the pitch to applaud them.
"It wasn't a farewell from me," he said on Sky Sports after the match. "I've mixed emotions. I'm feeling it for my players, they're going through a tough spell."
Words
What did former footballers say on Carrick?
Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville told Sky Sports, "It is going to get ridiculously difficult for Michael Carrick to be Manchester United manager moving forward. That's the problem the club have got."
Meanwhile, Jamie Carragher said, "Michael Carrick needs to be relieved of his duties tonight. Not just for the good of Manchester United but also for the good of Michael Carrick."
Ex-United full-back Ashley Young said Carrick has lost the players and it doesn't bode well.
Team support
Maguire insists players are behind Carrick
After the defeat, Harry Maguire, who captained the side in Fernandes's absence, insisted that the players are fully behind Carrick.
He said they need to find something within themselves to help turn things around for the club.
"We will start winning football matches but we have to do it quickly," he added.
Bruno
Carrick dropped Fernandes for 'pure football' reasons
Ahead of the match, Carrick said club captain Bruno Fernandes was dropped for pure football reasons.
Carrick told Sky Sports, "When you have options it's always a difficult decision. We have to make the right one for today and the team to get that performance we want."
When asked if skipper Fernandes was dropped on football reasons or other?, Carrick replied, "Pure football."