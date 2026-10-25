Manchester United skipper Bruno Fernandes dropped for 'pure football' reasons
What's the story
Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick has said club captain Bruno Fernandes was dropped for the Premier League clash against Bournemouth for pure football reasons. The Athletic had reported that Fernandes has been benched for Sunday's game after his outburst following the Como defeat in Champions League besides his recent lack of form. After that the team was announced and Fernandes wasn't included.
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Carrick backs his decision to put best team forward
Ahead of the clash, Carrick told Sky Sports, "When you have options it's always a difficult decision. We have to make the right one for today and the team to get that performance we want."
When asked if skipper Fernandes was dropped on football reasons or other?, Carrick replied, "Pure football."
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Lisandro Martinez on the bench
Lisandro Martinez, who was sanctioned recently for criticizing the club after their Champions League defeat to Atletico Madrid, was not included either. However, Carrick said Martinez wasn't starting as he isn't completely fit and it wasn't worth the risk.
Fernandes
United drop captain Bruno Fernandes for Bournemouth clash
Fernandes was dropped from the starting line-up against Bournemouth.
The decision comes after a series of poor performances from the team, including a 4-1 defeat to Como on Wednesday.
This was United's seventh consecutive game without a win, prompting head coach Carrick to apologize to fans.
Fernandes had questioned the team's tactics after their loss to Como, saying it was "a decision from the staff to not press man-to-man."
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Playing XI!
Today's United starting XI! 💪🇾🇪 pic.twitter.com/i1amM2Zeih— Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 25, 2026
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Video!
Michael Carrick on today's team selection 💬⤵️ https://t.co/iX1JoM5jRe pic.twitter.com/QCWMEfAVZD— Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 25, 2026