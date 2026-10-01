Lisandro Martinez apologizes for criticizing Manchester United's management: Details
What's the story
Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez has apologized for his recent comments criticizing the club's management. After a Champions League defeat to Atletico Madrid on Tuesday, Martinez had said that head coach Michael Carrick was left with an under-equipped squad. Following discussions with the club, he issued a public apology and has been fined for his remarks. Here's more.
Apology details
'Everyone knows that I am a passionate person'
In his statement, Martinez said, "Today I met with the club's leadership and the manager." He described their conversation as "very positive," where they could openly discuss what happened after Tuesday's game.
The Argentine international added, "Everyone knows that I am a passionate person and that I live football with great intensity." He admitted his post-match comments were made in frustration and did apologize for them.
Future focus
'We are fully focused on winning together'
Martinez emphasized his dedication to the club, saying, "I know that every single person at Manchester United is doing everything possible to achieve our shared ambition: bringing the success that this club and its supporters deserve."
He added, "With this situation now behind us, we are fully focused on winning together."
The defender's current contract with the club expires at the end of this season.
Performance review
Man United's form in the ongoing season
Manchester United have had a disappointing start to the 2026-27 season, sitting 13th in the Premier League with just six points from as many matches.
The team has managed to win only two out of their last nine matches across competitions.
In the UEFA Champions League, they are also struggling in 13th place with three points from two matches.
Notably, they are also ousted from the Carabao Cup.
Happenings
Martinez's comments on United's recruitment drive and club's anger
Martinez's comments came after United's 2-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League.
He said, "I expect more from our technical director (meaning director of football, Jason Wilcox). We expect more from the top, from upstairs, to bring in more players to compete."
His remarks drew anger and bemusement from both United's boardroom and dressing room, as per Sky Sports News.
At least one player confronted him over his comments as they returned to Manchester.
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Will Manchester United extend Martinez's contract?
Martinez was in jeopardy after his scathing criticism of the club's management. There are real doubts about whether the Argentine defender's contract will be extended when it expires next summer. As part of their upcoming transfer strategy, United are looking to bolster their defense and have the option to extend Martinez's contract by another year.