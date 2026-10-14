Will Manchester United extend Lisandro Martinez's contract? Details here

Martinez's comments came after United's 2-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League.

He said, "I expect more from our technical director (meaning director of football, Jason Wilcox). We expect more from the top, from upstairs, to bring in more players to compete."

His remarks have drawn anger and bemusement from both United's boardroom and dressing room, as per Sky Sports News.

At least one player has confronted him over his comments as they returned to Manchester.