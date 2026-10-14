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Home / News / Sports News / Will Manchester United extend Lisandro Martinez's contract? Details here
Will Manchester United extend Lisandro Martinez's contract? Details here
Lisandro Martinez's contract expires next summer

Will Manchester United extend Lisandro Martinez's contract? Details here

By Rajdeep Saha
Oct 14, 2026
10:25 pm
What's the story

Lisandro Martinez's future at Manchester United is now in jeopardy after his scathing criticism of the club's management. There are real doubts about whether the Argentine defender's contract will be extended when it expires next summer. As part of their upcoming transfer strategy, United are looking to bolster their defense and have the option to extend Martinez's contract by another year.

Internal conflict

Martinez's comments on United's recruitment drive

Martinez's comments came after United's 2-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League.

He said, "I expect more from our technical director (meaning director of football, Jason Wilcox). We expect more from the top, from upstairs, to bring in more players to compete."

His remarks have drawn anger and bemusement from both United's boardroom and dressing room, as per Sky Sports News.

At least one player has confronted him over his comments as they returned to Manchester.

Transfer ambitions

Martinez wanted to join Atletico Madrid this summer

Martinez has been keen on leaving Old Trafford for some time now. He even pushed for a transfer to Atletico Madrid this summer, the same team that defeated United in the Champions League in Matchweek 2.

The move was mainly because of his close friend and international teammate Cristian Romero's switch from Spurs to Spain.

However, no suitable bid for Martinez was received by Manchester United during this period.

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Previous incident

Explosive comments about Ajax sporting director in 2022

This isn't the first time Martinez has made explosive comments about his employers.

Back in 2022, while at Ajax and wanting a move away, he called their sporting director Gerry Hamstra a "nobody."

Despite these incidents, the 28-year-old remains an integral part of Michael Carrick's squad.

United's management realizes they need to handle this situation with care as any rift could severely affect their defense already plagued by injury and suspension.

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Financial constraints

Manchester United's financial constraints limit their spending power

Despite recording record revenues of £678 million, Manchester United posted a pre-tax loss of £47 million and are paying interest on loans worth £70 million, the report further added.

The club is also burdened with huge debts to the Glazers.

These financial constraints have limited their spending power compared to rivals like Manchester City, Arsenal, and Chelsea.

Information

United have been abysmal this season 

United are 13th in the Premier League and own just one win from six matches (D3 L2). Michael Carrick's men were also ousted in the 3rd round of the Carabao Cup by Brighton. In the Champions League, they won their first match before losing to Atletico in Spain.

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