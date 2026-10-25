Manchester United drop captain Bruno Fernandes for Bournemouth clash: Details
What's the story
Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has been dropped from the starting line-up against Bournemouth. The decision comes after a series of poor performances from the team, including a 4-1 defeat to Como on Wednesday. This was United's seventh consecutive game without a win, prompting head coach Michael Carrick to apologize to fans. As per The Athletic, Fernandes has been benched after his outburst following the Como game besides his lack of form.
Tactical debate
Fernandes questioned United's tactics after Como defeat
Fernandes had questioned the team's tactics after their loss to Como, saying it was "a decision from the staff to not press man-to-man."
He further added that they needed to be "more brave under pressure" and make high presses uncomfortable for opponents.
This criticism may have contributed to Carrick's decision to bench him for Sunday's match against Bournemouth.
Leadership questions
Carrick on taking captaincy away from Fernandes
When asked if he would take the captaincy away from Fernandes, Carrick said, "I'll always do what's best for the football club."
He didn't go into detail about his conversations with the Portugal international.
Ahead of facing questions from reporters, Carrick admitted United have "lost our way" but was "totally confident" they would find their path again.
Substitution streak
First Premier League game this season Fernandes isn't starting
This will be the first Premier League game this season that Fernandes has started on the bench.
He last came on as a substitute on May 4, 2025, in a 4-3 loss at Brentford.
Despite his absence from the starting line-up, Fernandes has still managed to score four goals in his 11 appearances across all competitions this season.
Performance dip
A look at Fernandes's record for Manchester United
Fernandes has been a regular starter for United since joining from Sporting CP in January 2020.
He has only missed a few games due to injury or illness and has played in 186 of United's 197 Premier League matches since the start of the 2020-21 season.
However, his recent performances have been below par, with no goal contributions since September 10 during a Champions League match against Sabah.
Overall, Fernandes has played 338 games for United, scoring 111 goals.
Twitter Post
Playing XI!
Today's United starting XI! 💪🇾🇪 pic.twitter.com/i1amM2Zeih— Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 25, 2026