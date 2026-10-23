Michael Carrick addresses Manchester United dressing room rift rumors
What's the story
Manchester United's head coach Michael Carrick has dismissed claims of a rift in the team's dressing room. The denial comes amid a string of disappointing performances and public criticisms from team captain Bruno Fernandes and defender Lisandro Martinez. Carrick admitted that "we've lost our way a little bit" but stressed on the need for players to "Respect this football club." Here's more from Carrick's press conference on Friday.
Optimism
'It's not divided'
Despite the ongoing challenges, Carrick remains hopeful about restoring Manchester United's fortunes.
He said, "It's not divided. We just need to get back to doing what we do best. And we will."
The head coach also emphasized his commitment to the team and squad dynamics over individual players, saying "Whatever the situation is I will always do what is best for the football club."
Tactics debate
Fernandes had publicly criticized Carrick's tactics
Fernandes had publicly criticized the tactics used by United's staff during their heavy 4-1 defeat to Como in the UEFA Champions League.
The statement drew widespread criticism from former players.
When asked if he would punish Fernandes by taking away his captaincy or dropping him, Carrick said his main priority is the team and squad dynamics, not individual players.
"The most important thing for me is the team and the dynamics in the squad. It is about the football club. Whatever the situation is I will always do what is best for the football club."
Values
Carrick emphasizes restoring Manchester United's connection with fans
Carrick stressed the importance of humility, hard work, and respect for Manchester United's values.
He said, "It comes down to humility, it comes down to being humble... There's a resilience about this football club that's been shown for a long time."
The head coach also acknowledged the team's recent struggles but expressed confidence in their ability to bounce back and restore the connection with supporters.
Do you know?
Manchester United are winless in seven consecutive games
Manchester United are winless in seven consecutive games in all competitions (D3 L4). As per Opta, this has happened for the first time since a run of eight matches between November and December 2015.
Twitter Post
Statement!
Michael began today's press conference with a passionate statement to the media 🗣️— Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 23, 2026
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