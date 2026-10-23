Michael Carrick addresses Manchester United dressing room rift rumors

Fernandes had publicly criticized the tactics used by United's staff during their heavy 4-1 defeat to Como in the UEFA Champions League.

The statement drew widespread criticism from former players.

When asked if he would punish Fernandes by taking away his captaincy or dropping him, Carrick said his main priority is the team and squad dynamics, not individual players.

"The most important thing for me is the team and the dynamics in the squad. It is about the football club. Whatever the situation is I will always do what is best for the football club."