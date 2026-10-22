Champions League: Bruno Fernandes criticizes Michael Carrick after Como defeat
What's the story
Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has publicly criticized head coach Michael Carrick after their crushing 4-1 defeat against Como in the UEFA Champions League. The loss was one of the most humiliating nights in Manchester United's European history, leaving Carrick to face questions about his future as manager. Fernandes, known for his tactical understanding of the game, hinted at flaws in Carrick's strategies during a post-match interview with TNT Sports.
Tactical critique
Fernandes hints at tactical flaws
Fernandes said, "It's a decision from the staff to not press man to man and sometimes leave space behind and try to get the ball."
He further added that giving space to teams like Como can boost their confidence.
When asked directly if Carrick got his tactics wrong, Fernandes said, "That's on the manager and staff to see, not me. Sometimes you have to be more brave under pressure."
Manager's reply
Carrick responds to Fernandes's comments
In his post-match press conference, Carrick responded to Fernandes's comments by saying, "There's a little bit of whatever system you play, whatever tactics you play, if you don't run, and you don't run forward, and you don't run back, you aren't going to win."
He also apologized to the supporters for the team's performance and emphasized his commitment to the club.
Accountability
Carrick takes responsibility for poor performance
Carrick took full responsibility for United's poor performance against Como.
He said, "I have to apologize to the supporters." "I care about this football club as much as anyone, if not more, with the position that I'm in and what I value this football club."
He added that the way they played was not acceptable and he wanted to let the fans know that he feels for them.
Despite the defeat, Carrick didn't address questions about his future as manager.
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