3rd T20I: Dominant India thrash Zimbabwe to complete clean sweep

In a strategic shift, Smriti Mandhana, who won the toss and opted to bat first, pushed Anushka Sharma to open with Shafali.

The move paid off as the duo added 54 runs for the first wicket in just 32 balls.

Anushka scored a quick 28 off 20 balls before getting out to Nomvelo Sibanda.

Shafali then took over and continued her explosive form from previous matches.