Harmanpreet Kaur slams her second-best score in WT20Is: Key stats
What's the story
Former Indian women's cricket team captain, Harmanpreet Kaur, has brought up her second-highest individual score in Women's T20Is. Batting at four, the veteran scored a quick-fire 91 off just 41 balls in the third T20I against Zimbabwe in Raipur. Her brilliance helped India post a massive 216/7 while batting first in the game. Here we look at her knock and stats.
Milestone
End of dry spell
Harmanpreet's half-century is special as it ends her long wait for a 50-plus score in WT20I cricket.
Her last half-century in the format was against Australia on June 28, when she scored 56 off 27 balls.
Before this knock, she had gone through a dry spell of 10 matches without scoring a fifty.
Meanwhile, Harmanpreet breached the 80-run mark for just the second time in WT20Is.
Her best score remains the 103 against New Zealand in the 2018 Women's T20 World Cup.
Stats
Harmanpreet's 19th WT20I fifty
Harmanpreet hit 10 fours and five sixes en route to her 41-ball 91.
The veteran batter, who recently stepped down as India's all-format skipper, has now raced to 4,438 runs across 213 games at 30.60.
Her tally includes a hundred, 18 half-centuries, and a strike rate of over 110.
1,339 of her runs have come in 60 home matches at 32.65 (50s: 5).