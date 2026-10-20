Harmanpreet Kaur slams her second-best score in WT20Is: Key stats 

Harmanpreet's half-century is special as it ends her long wait for a 50-plus score in WT20I cricket.

Her last half-century in the format was against Australia on June 28, when she scored 56 off 27 balls.

Before this knock, she had gone through a dry spell of 10 matches without scoring a fifty.

Meanwhile, Harmanpreet breached the 80-run mark for just the second time in WT20Is.

Her best score remains the 103 against New Zealand in the 2018 Women's T20 World Cup.