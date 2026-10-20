Shafali Verma nears 1,000 WT20I runs in 2026: Key stats
What's the story
India's women's cricket team has posted a mammoth total of 216/7 in their third and final T20I against Zimbabwe in Raipur. The innings was powered by explosive half-centuries from Shafali Verma and Harmanpreet Kaur. Shafali opened the batting for India and scored a blistering 69 off just 37 balls, while former captain Harmanpreet remained unbeaten on 91. The former hammered her 10th 50-plus score in WT20Is this year. Here we look at her performance and stats.
Match impact
Shafali, Harmanpreet power India
Shafali's innings was a blistering display of power hitting, as she smashed five sixes and six fours.
Her aggressive approach at the top of the order set the tone for India's innings.
She added 54 runs with fellow opener Anushka Sharma (34) before stitching an 84-run stand with Harmanpreet.
These partnerships helped India post a challenging total against Zimbabwe.
Stats
Shafali's golden WT20I run in 2026
Shafali, who scored a blistering 55 runs in the second game, has been in phenomenal form this year, scoring a total of 991 runs in 27 WT20Is at an average of 39.64, as per Cricinfo.
No other batter has even scored 850 runs in a year.
Overall, the batter has raced to 3,453 runs from 122 WT20Is at an average of 30.55 (SR: 142.56).
This includes 24 scores of 50 or more (100: 1).