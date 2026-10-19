Shafali Verma hammers her ninth 50-plus score in 2026 (WT20Is)
What's the story
Shafali Verma has been on a roll in women's T20 internationals this year On Sunday, the opener hammered a blistering 55 runs off just 25 balls against Zimbabwe. Her innings helped India secure a comfortable nine-wicket victory in the second T20I match, which took place in Raipur. With this, India took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Verma has also set a new record for most 50-plus scores by a batter in women's T20Is within a calendar year, with her ninth such score coming this year.
Record-breaking feat
Verma surpasses Mandhana's record
Verma's latest half-century, her 22nd in T20Is, came as India chased down Zimbabwe's modest target of 103 in just 8.5 overs.
She surpassed Smriti Mandhana's record of eight 50-plus scores in a calendar year (2024).
Mithali Raj and Hong Kong's Natasha Miles also had seven and eight such, scores respectively, in 2018 and this year.
Dominant duo
Record-breaking opening partnership between Verma and Mandhana
Verma and captain Smriti Mandhana formed a 96-run opening partnership, putting India firmly in control of the match.
Mandhana remained unbeaten on 47, while Verma's aggressive knock included six fours and four sixes that left Zimbabwe's bowlers struggling.
The duo now has nine 50-plus partnerships in women's T20Is in 2026, the most by any pair in a calendar year.
They surpassed their own record of seven such stands in 2024, and Hong Kong's Yasmin Daswani and Natasha Miles, who have eight in this year.
Stats
Verma's stats in WT20Is
Verma has been in phenomenal form this year, scoring a total of 922 runs in 26 WT20Is at an average of 38.41, as per Cricinfo.
No other batter has scored 900 runs in a year.
Overall, the batter has raced to 3,384 runs from 121 WT20Is at an average of 30.21 (SR: 141.88).
This includes 23 scores of 50 or more (100: 1).