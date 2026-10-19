Shafali Verma hammers her ninth 50-plus score in 2026 (WT20Is) 

Verma and captain Smriti Mandhana formed a 96-run opening partnership, putting India firmly in control of the match.

Mandhana remained unbeaten on 47, while Verma's aggressive knock included six fours and four sixes that left Zimbabwe's bowlers struggling.

The duo now has nine 50-plus partnerships in women's T20Is in 2026, the most by any pair in a calendar year.

They surpassed their own record of seven such stands in 2024, and Hong Kong's Yasmin Daswani and Natasha Miles, who have eight in this year.