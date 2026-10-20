ODI Tri-Series: All-round Minhas helps Pakistan crush England

The finishing trio of Hasan Nawaz, Minhas, and Faheem Ashraf helped Pakistan breach the 300-run mark.

This was despite a shaky start where Fakhar Zaman was dismissed on the first ball of the contest.

Babar Azam started well but was eventually castled by Will Jacks as England took control of the match after Salman Agha's top edge while attempting a slog sweep left Pakistan reeling at 81/4.