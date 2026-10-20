ODI Tri-Series: Pakistan's Hasan Nawaz, Arafat Minhas shine against England
What's the story
Pakistan set England a 303-run target in Match 2 of the 2026 ODI Tri-Series at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Despite losing Fakhar Zaman on the match's first ball and then being reduced to 81/4, the Men in Green posted a challenging total. Hasan Nawaz and Arafat Minhas led the charge, scoring 79 and 59, respectively. Their partnership was instrumental in reviving Pakistan's innings after a slow start.
Match progress
Hosts recover from early blows
England, led by Harry Brook, made early inroads into Pakistan's batting lineup. They reduced the hosts to 59.3 in the 15th over.
This exposed Nawaz in the middle. He batted for a while with Salman Agha and Saad Baig, but Pakistan slumped to 133/5.
Then came the innings-defining 78-run stand between Nawaz and Minhas.
Jamie Overton finally broke the stand by dismissing Nawaz, who scored a 74-ball 79 (5 fours and 4 sixes).
Information
Minhas takes Pakistan past 280
Pakistan were staring at a lower-order collapse at 211/6 in 39.5 overs. However, Minhas added 72 runs with Faheem Ashraf to bolster the hosts. The former finally fell to Sonny Baker for 59 off 58 balls (9 fours).
Numbers
A look at their ODI numbers
Nawaz, who made his ODI debut in 2025, slammed his second half-century. He now has 229 runs from six ODIs at an average of 57.25.
Overall, this was Nawaz's fourth half-century in List A cricket.
Meanwhile, Minhas raced to his maiden ODI fifty. In five ODIs, he now has 137 runs at an average of 34.25. He made his debut earlier this year.