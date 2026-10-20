ODI Tri-Series: Pakistan's Hasan Nawaz, Arafat Minhas shine against England

England, led by Harry Brook, made early inroads into Pakistan's batting lineup. They reduced the hosts to 59.3 in the 15th over.

This exposed Nawaz in the middle. He batted for a while with Salman Agha and Saad Baig, but Pakistan slumped to 133/5.

Then came the innings-defining 78-run stand between Nawaz and Minhas.

Jamie Overton finally broke the stand by dismissing Nawaz, who scored a 74-ball 79 (5 fours and 4 sixes).