ODI tri-series: Arafat Minhas backs half-century with six-fer versus England

Batting at seven, Minhas scored 59 runs as Pakistan went past 300 despite reeling at 133/5 at one stage.

The youngster then put up an exceptional display of left-arm spin, which saw him take six wickets for 40 runs in 8.4 overs, and he also ran out the last England batter.

Notably, England started their innings well with Tom Banton (57) and Ben Duckett (45), but lost their last nine wickets for just 95 runs.

Four of England's top seven batters fell to Minhas.