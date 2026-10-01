ODI tri-series: Arafat Minhas backs half-century with six-fer versus England
What's the story
Pakistan all-rounder Arafat Minhas headlined his team's 87-run victory over England in the ongoing tri-series. The match was held at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. Minhas scored his maiden ODI half-century, scoring 59 runs off 58 balls, and took a career-best six wickets. Riding on his efforts, Pakistan posted a challenging 302/9 and later restricted the Brits to 215/10.
Spell
Sensational spell from Minhas
Batting at seven, Minhas scored 59 runs as Pakistan went past 300 despite reeling at 133/5 at one stage.
The youngster then put up an exceptional display of left-arm spin, which saw him take six wickets for 40 runs in 8.4 overs, and he also ran out the last England batter.
Notably, England started their innings well with Tom Banton (57) and Ben Duckett (45), but lost their last nine wickets for just 95 runs.
Four of England's top seven batters fell to Minhas.
Minhas
Minhas scripts record with six-fer
As per Cricinfo, Minhas became the third bowler after Waqar Younis (7/36 at Leeds, 2001) and Umar Gul (6/42 at The Oval, 2010) to claim six or more wickets against England in an ODI.
He became just the fifth left-arm spinner to claim an ODI six-fer. Minhas is also the first Pakistani to achieve this feat.
Notably, this was Minhas's second five-wicket haul across five ODIs. His tally now reads 13 wickets at an economy of 4.16.
Information
Minhas's maiden ODI fifty
Minhas's 59 off 58 balls was laced with nine fours. This was his maiden ODI fifty. In five ODIs, he now has 137 runs at an average of 34.25. He made his debut earlier this year.