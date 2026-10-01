Manchester United suffer 7th successive winless game across all competitions
What's the story
In a shocking turn of events, Manchester United suffered a humiliating 4-1 defeat against Como in the UEFA Champions League. The loss marks the seventh consecutive game without a win for Michael Carrick's side across all competitions. The defeat came as United struggled to match the intensity and quality of their opponents, with their midfield being particularly vulnerable. Defensively, United were once again flat and paid the price.
Defensive breakdown
Maguire's error leads to early goal
United's defensive frailties were exposed yet again as they conceded an early goal, making them the first English team to concede in two consecutive Champions League games so quickly.
The hosts, Como, took full advantage of this weakness with Nico Paz scoring the opener after Harry Maguire failed to close him down.
Anastasios Douvikas doubled Como's lead just four minutes into the second half. Paz made the assist.
Match highlights
Como's Paz shines as Como brush aside visitors
Paz was the star of the match, scoring two goals and assisting another. His 2nd goal came in 57th minute as Como tore apart United.
The fourth goal for Como was scored by unmarked center-back Jacobo Ramon, who headed in from close range after a sweeping team move.
Joshua Zirkzee's injury-time goal was a small consolation for United in an otherwise dismal match.
MUFC
Sorry numbers for United
United are winless in seven consecutive games in all competitions (D3 L4).
As per Opta, this has happened for the first time since a run of eight matches between November and December 2015.
United are the first English team ever to concede inside the opening two minutes of back-to-back major European games (47 seconds vs Atletico Madrid, 118 seconds vs Como).
Como completed 594 passes versus United. It's the most by a team in a Champions League game against United since Barcelona in April 2019 (725).
Do you know?
Paz makes this record
Paz is the youngest Argentinian player (22 years, 43 days) to be involved in three goals (2 goals, 1 assist) in a UEFA Champions League game since 21-year-old Lionel Messi in April 2009 against Bayern Munich.