Gqeberha Test: Bavuma's 179 puts SA on command against Australia
What's the story
South African cricket captain Temba Bavuma played a stellar innings of 179 runs off 338 balls on Day 3 of the second Test against Australia in Gqeberha. His effort helped South Africa recover from a shaky start and post a strong total of 425/9 declared. The innings came after his team was in dire straits at one stage, with just five wickets in hand for only 97 runs. Here we look at the Day 3 report.
Team effort
Bavuma's partnerships bolster South Africa's innings
Bavuma's innings was characterized by patience and determination, as he batted for over nine hours.
He first formed a 132-run partnership with Marco Jansen (85) before adding another 183 runs with Simon Harmer (82).
The partnerships were crucial in taking South Africa past the safety mark and into a position of strength against Australia.
Mitchell Starc eventually broke Bavuma's resistance by dismissing him behind the stumps on his way to a three-wicket haul.
Game dynamics
Australia end Day 3 on back foot
Following Bavuma's dismissal, South Africa declared their innings at 425/9.
Kagiso Rabada, who had just come out after Harmer's dismissal, took a wicket with his fourth ball of the innings.
Australia ended the day on 3/1, facing a mountain of runs that seemed unlikely at the start of Day 3.
Notably, the first two days of this Test were largely impacted by rain.
With just two days left, the Aussies can only look to manage a draw.
Game dynamics
Australia's bowlers struggle to make an impact
Australia's bowlers struggled to get wickets on the third day of play.
They managed to take only one wicket in 77 overs, as Bavuma and his partners frustrated them.
The visitors were without their regular spinner Nathan Lyon, who was left out of the XI.
While Pat Cummins bowled 26 wicket-less overs, Josh Hazlewood also bowled 14 overs without any success.
The Aussies used as many as eight bowlers in this innings.
Bavuma
Bavuma scripts records with career-best score
Bavuma slammed 18 fours and a six for his 179 off 334 balls - his new career-best score in Tests.
No other South African skipper has even managed a 130-plus score against the Aussies.
This was his maiden ton against the Aussies as he also owns five fifties.
As per Cricinfo, Bavuma has raced to 768 runs from 11 matches against Australia at 45.17.
Information
4,000 Test runs loading for Bavuma
Overall in the longest format for South Africa, Bavuma has completed 3,993 runs at an average of 38.76 from 68 games. This was his fifth ton (26 fifties). As many as 2,330 of Bavuma's Test runs have come at home. He averages 44.80 from 38 games. Each of his five tons has come in the rainbow nation.
Partnership
Bavuma involved in two vital partnerships
As per Cricbuzz, Day 3 of his game marked the first instance of South Africa recording two 100-plus stands for the seventh wicket or lower in a Test innings.
The 183-run stand between Bavuma and Harmer is now the highest eighth-wicket partnership for South Africa in Tests, breaking Neil McKenzie and Shaun Pollock's previous record of 150 runs.
The duo also recorded the second-highest partnership against the Aussies for the eighth wicket or lower.
Harmer
Harmer falls just short of his maiden Test century
Batting at nine, Harmer scored a brilliant 82 from 157 balls. The veteran looked unfazed against the star-studded Aussie attack, hammering 10 fours and a six.
His 82 is now the highest individual score for SA while batting at nine or lower versus Australia in Tests, as per Cricinfo.
The veteran's maiden 50-plus score in the format has taken him to 390 runs across 16 Tests at 21.66.
Jansen
Jansen's second fifty versus Australia
Jansen thwarted the visitors with a knock of 85 from 100 balls - the second-highest individual score for SA while batting at eight or lower versus Australia in Tests.
He hit nine sixes and three fours during his stay. Playing his 23rd Test, Jansen has raced to 770 runs at 25.66.
This was his fifth Test fifty and a second one against the Aussies across six innings.
Starc
Starc becomes first left-arm bowler with 450 Test wickets
Starc finished his spell with 3/89 in 24.1 overs.
With his second scalp, he became the left-arm bowler to complete 450 wickets in Test cricket history.
He has now raced to a staggering 451 scalps from 109 Test matches at an average of 26.18.
In terms of balls bowled, Starc is the quickest to complete 450 Test wickets (20,577).
With this spell, Starc has completed 53 wickets across 12 Tests against South Africa at 28.37.
Boland
Boland becomes second-oldest Australian pacer with Test fifer
Scott Boland, who took two wickets on each of the first two days, finished his spell with 5/81 in 27 overs, which also included seven maidens.
With this, he became the second-oldest fast bowler to take a five-wicket haul for Australia in a Test match (37 years and 192 days).
In his 20th Test match, Boland has already claimed 87 wickets at an average of 18.44.
The one against SA was his third Test five-wicket haul, as he also owns as many four-fers.