Gqeberha Test: Bavuma's 179 puts SA on command against Australia

Bavuma's innings was characterized by patience and determination, as he batted for over nine hours.

He first formed a 132-run partnership with Marco Jansen (85) before adding another 183 runs with Simon Harmer (82).

The partnerships were crucial in taking South Africa past the safety mark and into a position of strength against Australia.

Mitchell Starc eventually broke Bavuma's resistance by dismissing him behind the stumps on his way to a three-wicket haul.