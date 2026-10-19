South Africa on back foot versus Australia in 2nd Test
What's the story
Team Australia is all over South Africa in the ongoing second Test match at Gqeberha's St George's Park. The hosts were reduced to 97 for five by the end of Day 2, with Scott Boland taking four wickets. Temba Bavuma and Ryan Rickelton fought back with a 52-run partnership for the fifth wicket but couldn't save their team from further trouble. Here we look at the day report.
Resilience
Bavuma stands tall amid South Africa's batting collapse
Bavuma and Rickelton's 52-run stand was a ray of hope for South Africa after they were reduced to 40/4.
However, Australia's Boland struck again, dismissing Rickelton with a brilliant catch by Matt Renshaw at first slip.
The southpaw scored 31 off 51 balls.
Despite the setback, Bavuma remained unbeaten on 41 at stumps on Day 2, having looked South Africa's most assured batter in this match so far.
The skipper has faced 108 balls so far.
Bowling prowess
Boland's brilliance shines through
Boland, who had already taken two wickets on Day 1, continued his excellent form into Day 2.
He dismissed Marques Ackermann for just six runs in his second spell.
The Australian pacer also troubled Bavuma with an appeal for caught behind off a wobble-seam delivery, but the South African skipper managed to survive.
Notably, SA finished Day 1 at 20/2 as rain largely impacted the play.
Even on the second day, just 30.4 overs were bowled.
Match dynamics
Rickelton falls prey to Boland's movement
South Africa's batting order struggled against Australia's bowling attack, with Matthew Breetzke (4) falling to Mitchell Starc's delivery.
Rickelton, who was moved down the order to No. 6, managed to score some runs but fell prey to Boland's movement away from him.
Renshaw took a stunning one-handed catch off Boland's delivery, leaving Rickelton in disbelief at yet another missed opportunity.
Bowlers
Four wickets for Boland
The 37-year-old Boland, who replaced Nathan Lyon for this game, has bowled 15 overs so far, claiming 4/31.
Mitchell Starc (1/27 in 10 overs) has been Australia's only other wicket-taker.
Pat Cummins and Beau Webster have bowled 10 and four wicket-less overs so far, respectively.
Meanwhile, Josh Hazlewood did not take the field on Day 2 due to an illness.
He bowled five overs on Day 1.