South Africa on back foot versus Australia in 2nd Test

Bavuma and Rickelton's 52-run stand was a ray of hope for South Africa after they were reduced to 40/4.

However, Australia's Boland struck again, dismissing Rickelton with a brilliant catch by Matt Renshaw at first slip.

The southpaw scored 31 off 51 balls.

Despite the setback, Bavuma remained unbeaten on 41 at stumps on Day 2, having looked South Africa's most assured batter in this match so far.

The skipper has faced 108 balls so far.