Lexus just had its best year ever—here's why that matters
Lexus hit a new high in 2025, selling 882,231 cars worldwide—a 4% jump from last year.
North America led the charge with over 408,000 vehicles sold, especially popular models like the RX and NX.
The brand's push into electrified cars is clearly working.
Where the growth came from (and who's loving Lexus)
Sales grew almost everywhere: Japan was up a bit, Asia held steady (with China making up most of those numbers), and Central/South America plus Africa saw double-digit jumps—pretty impressive for luxury cars.
Only Europe slipped slightly.
Electrified rides are catching on
In the US alone, Lexus sold over 370,000 vehicles and more than a third were electrified—think hybrids and EVs.
That's a strong sign of demand for electrified vehicles.
Toyota group keeps rolling too
Parent company Toyota also saw gains, selling 2,518,071 vehicles, with electrified vehicles making up 47.0% of that total.
Even amid speculation about the future of the LS sedan, it kept things fresh by experimenting—like exploring a six-wheel minivan concept to keep luxury buyers interested.