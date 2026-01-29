Lexus just had its best year ever—here's why that matters

Lexus hit a new high in 2025, selling 882,231 cars worldwide—a 4% jump from last year. North America led the charge with over 408,000 vehicles sold, especially popular models like the RX and NX. The brand's push into electrified cars is clearly working.

Where the growth came from (and who's loving Lexus) Sales grew almost everywhere: Japan was up a bit, Asia held steady (with China making up most of those numbers), and Central/South America plus Africa saw double-digit jumps—pretty impressive for luxury cars.

Only Europe slipped slightly.

Electrified rides are catching on In the US alone, Lexus sold over 370,000 vehicles and more than a third were electrified—think hybrids and EVs.

That's a strong sign of demand for electrified vehicles.