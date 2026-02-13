Mahindra's electric SUVs have clocked over 32crkm of usage

EV sales and model performance in January

Mahindra has sold over 41,000 electric vehicles between March 2025 and January 2026. The company earned more than ₹8,000 crore from these sales.

In January 2026, models like the XEV 9e and BE 6 were among the EVs sold that month.

The source does not report any monthly sales targets. The source does not report any confirmed new launches for 2026.