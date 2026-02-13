Mahindra's electric SUVs have clocked over 32crkm of usage
Auto
Mahindra & Mahindra has crossed the 41,000 mark for electric SUV sales in India between March 2025 and January 2026.
Collectively, these EVs have clocked over 32 crore kilometers on Indian roads, with about two-thirds being used daily—showing they're not just sitting in garages.
EV sales and model performance in January
Mahindra has sold over 41,000 electric vehicles between March 2025 and January 2026. The company earned more than ₹8,000 crore from these sales.
In January 2026, models like the XEV 9e and BE 6 were among the EVs sold that month.
The source does not report any monthly sales targets. The source does not report any confirmed new launches for 2026.