Mahindra's new Udo electric 3W starts at ₹3.58 lakh

Udo is built for smooth urban rides, offering a driver seat that's 20% thicker than rivals and loads of headroom and legroom. Its independent rear and dual-fork front suspension, plus chunky tires, help keep things steady even on rough roads.

Delivers up to 265km certified range

Powered by an 11.7kWh battery and 10kW motor (with 52Nm torque), Udo delivers up to 265km certified range (about 200km in real life) and hits speeds of 55km/h in Race mode.

You get three driving modes, regenerative braking, hill hold assist, reverse throttle—and a solid warranty: 6 years/1.5 lakh km plus free service up to 1 lakh km.

There's also accidental insurance worth ₹20L under the UDAY NXT scheme.