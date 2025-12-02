Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara, with 543km range, breaks cover in India

Maruti Suzuki has finally unveiled its e-Vitara electric SUV in India today. The model has been in production since August at the company's Hansalpur facility in Gujarat. The first batch was exported in September. The e-Vitara comes with two battery packs: a smaller 49kWh and a larger 61kWh option. Its bookings will open soon.

Design Design and interior features The e-Vitara borrows its design from the Maruti Suzuki EVX concept. It features angular headlamp units with Y-shaped DRLs, and a lot of cladding on the wheel arches, bumpers, and lower doors. The connected taillamp design is similar to what was seen on the EVX concept. Inside, it boasts a unique dashboard layout with free-standing displays in one housing and a soft-touch panel across the fascia.

Tech A look at the tech The e-Vitara comes with ADAS, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10.1-inch infotainment display, ambient lighting, telescopic steering wheel, keyless entry/start, four speakers, and an auto-dimming interior rear-view mirror. Higher variants also get 19-inch alloy rims, and ventilated front seats among other features.

Powertrain What about performance? In India, the e-Vitara is offered with two battery packs, 49kWh and 61kWh. The bigger pack is reserved for higher trims. Lower variants get a front-mounted motor producing 142hp and 192.5Nm, while the more powerful version produces up to 172hp. Depending on the model, it has an ARAI-certified range of up to 543km.