Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara, with 543km range, breaks cover in India
Maruti Suzuki has finally unveiled its e-Vitara electric SUV in India today. The model has been in production since August at the company's Hansalpur facility in Gujarat. The first batch was exported in September. The e-Vitara comes with two battery packs: a smaller 49kWh and a larger 61kWh option. Its bookings will open soon.
Design and interior features
The e-Vitara borrows its design from the Maruti Suzuki EVX concept. It features angular headlamp units with Y-shaped DRLs, and a lot of cladding on the wheel arches, bumpers, and lower doors. The connected taillamp design is similar to what was seen on the EVX concept. Inside, it boasts a unique dashboard layout with free-standing displays in one housing and a soft-touch panel across the fascia.
A look at the tech
The e-Vitara comes with ADAS, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10.1-inch infotainment display, ambient lighting, telescopic steering wheel, keyless entry/start, four speakers, and an auto-dimming interior rear-view mirror. Higher variants also get 19-inch alloy rims, and ventilated front seats among other features.
What about performance?
In India, the e-Vitara is offered with two battery packs, 49kWh and 61kWh. The bigger pack is reserved for higher trims. Lower variants get a front-mounted motor producing 142hp and 192.5Nm, while the more powerful version produces up to 172hp. Depending on the model, it has an ARAI-certified range of up to 543km.
Availability and rivals
In India, the e-Vitara takes on the Hyundai Creta Electric, Tata Curvv EV, MG ZS EV, and the Mahindra BE 6. Bookings will open soon and it will be sold exclusively through Maruti Suzuki's NEXA dealership network from January 2026. It should carry a starting price tag of around ₹17 lakh (ex-showroom).