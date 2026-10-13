MG Windsor EV Indulge Edition debuts in India at ₹18L

The Indulge Edition comes in a new 'Shadow Gold' color, complemented by 18-inch blackened alloy wheels.

The SUV also gets 'Indulge' badges on the rear quarter glass to highlight its exclusivity.

Despite these changes, it retains LED lighting, body cladding, black roof, and blacked-out outside rear-view mirrors.

Inside, the edition features Urban Tan and Black upholstery with 'Indulge' embroidery on front headrests.