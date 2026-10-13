MG Windsor EV Indulge Edition debuts in India at ₹18L
What's the story
MG Motor has launched a special edition of its Windsor EV, dubbed the "Indulge Edition," in India. The new model comes with a price tag of ₹17.89 lakh (ex-showroom). The Indulge Edition features visual enhancements and upgraded cabin detailing, along with a rear entertainment screen for passengers. However, under the hood, it remains unchanged from the standard version of the vehicle.
Design
The SUV comes in a new Shadow Gold color
The Indulge Edition comes in a new 'Shadow Gold' color, complemented by 18-inch blackened alloy wheels.
The SUV also gets 'Indulge' badges on the rear quarter glass to highlight its exclusivity.
Despite these changes, it retains LED lighting, body cladding, black roof, and blacked-out outside rear-view mirrors.
Inside, the edition features Urban Tan and Black upholstery with 'Indulge' embroidery on front headrests.
Enhanced amenities
It gets a 15.6-inch "Prive" screen for rear passengers
The Indulge Edition comes with a 15.6-inch "Prive" screen for second-row passengers, themed cushions, and neck pillows.
The Aero Lounge seats of the standard Windsor EV, which recline up to 135 degrees, are also part of this edition.
It also gets an accessory package with a rear sunshade, themed 3D floor mats, and chrome accents for the front grille, among other things.
Technical specs
The vehicle promises range of up to 332km per charge
The Indulge Edition is powered by a 38kWh battery pack that drives a front-mounted electric motor.
The motor produces 100kW (136hp) and 200Nm of torque, giving the vehicle a certified range of 332km.
However, real-world performance may vary based on several factors such as driving conditions, load, and climate-control use.