Old trucks, buses to be replaced with EVs in Delhi-NCR

The Indian government is likely to announce an incentive scheme soon, aimed at replacing old polluting trucks and buses in the Delhi-NCR region. The plan, which is still being finalized, seeks to promote cleaner fuel or electric vehicles . It proposes interest subsidies and GST waivers for purchasing new vehicles that meet higher emission standards in exchange for replacing older ones.

Coverage Scheme to cover both private and government vehicles The proposed scheme will cover both private and government buses registered in Delhi-NCR. These would be replaced with BS-VI and electric buses. For trucks, all older models would be replaced with BS-VI compliant ones. To facilitate this transition, the government is considering providing a substantial interest subsidy to eligible beneficiaries who want to buy a new vehicle after selling their old one.

Additional incentives GST waiver and manufacturer discounts under consideration Along with the interest subsidy, the government is also mulling a GST waiver on new vehicles purchased after replacing old ones. The idea is to encourage more people to switch to cleaner vehicles. The government has approached bus and truck manufacturers for possible discounts on the price of new vehicles, given that this would create higher demand for buses and trucks in Delhi-NCR.

