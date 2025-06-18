FASTag annual pass announced: Get 200 highway trips for ₹3,000
What's the story
The Ministry of Road Transport & Highways has announced a new FASTag-based annual pass for private vehicles.
The pass, which will be launched on August 15, 2025, is priced at ₹3,000 and aims to make highway travel easier for commuters.
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari made the announcement on X (formerly Twitter) about this innovative initiative.
Pass details
Pass valid for 1 year or 200 trips
The new FASTag pass will be applicable to non-commercial private vehicles such as cars, jeeps, and vans.
It will remain valid for a year from the date of activation or until 200 trips are completed, whichever comes first.
The initiative is aimed at addressing toll-related complaints, particularly from commuters living within a 60-kilometer radius of toll plazas.
Acquisition process
How to get the pass
The Annual Pass can be obtained through the Rajmarg Yatra mobile app and later via the official websites of NHAI and MoRTH.
A dedicated link for activation and renewal will be provided ahead of the launch in August.
This new system is aimed at simplifying toll payments by letting users pay a single fee for an entire year.
Impact
Government aims to minimize disputes at toll plazas
The government hopes that the FASTag annual pass will ease congestion, minimize disputes at toll plazas, and ensure smoother passage for private vehicles across the highway network.
This initiative is part of broader efforts to digitize and modernize road infrastructure services while improving user convenience on the national highway grid.