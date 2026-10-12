Opel's STX Concept previews the electric wagon of tomorrow
What's the story
Opel is showcasing its latest concept vehicle, the Sports Tourer eXperimental Concept (STX), at the 2026 Paris Motor Show. The company, which has a long history of producing station wagons, describes this new model as "the bold vision of the electric wagon of tomorrow." The STX is more than just a preview of a single car; it also signifies Opel's next step in its design philosophy and future vehicles.
Design philosophy
Opel CEO discusses future features in upcoming models
Opel CEO Florian Huettl has said that the STX Concept "offers a taste of how exciting and emotional the wagon of tomorrow can be, with maximum functionality and efficiency."
He also noted that this concept vehicle has "characteristic features that will appear in future Opel models."
The design is an evolution of Opel's Vizor front end, which looks bolder than ever on this model.
Aesthetic appeal
STX Concept has tall vizor with vertically angled slats
The STX Concept has a tall and prominent Vizor, which is different from the ultra-slim front ends of many modern EVs.
The lighting signature consists of vertically angled slats that taper toward the center.
The rear follows a similar design theme with a steeply dropping roofline for maximum everyday usability through additional cargo space.
Aerodynamics
Active aerodynamic system adapts to driving situation
The STX Concept has a low, aerodynamic silhouette for long-distance efficiency and high-speed stability.
Its bodywork is tightly fitted with short overhangs and wide, flared wheel arches for a planted stance.
The concept also features an active aerodynamic system that adapts to the driving situation.
Movable elements at the rear manage airflow, reduce drag, and improve stability.
Electric powertrain
Innovative electric architecture with all-wheel drive
The STX Concept is powered by what Opel calls an "innovative electric architecture with all-wheel drive."
While detailed specs are not available, the company says it can reach speeds of over 200km/h.
Inside, Opel has taken its "Painting with Light" theme from previous models to a new level with immersive lighting elements and lightweight seats.