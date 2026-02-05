OSM's 1st personal e-scooter, Vextra, costs under ₹1 lakh
Omega Seiki Mobility (OSM) just rolled out its first personal electric scooter, the Vextra, for ₹99,900 (ex-showroom).
With this launch, OSM is stepping into the urban e-scooter scene after years of focusing on commercial vehicles.
The Vextra will be up for grabs at over 200 dealers across big cities and smaller towns.
Offers real-world range of over 110km
The Vextra packs a 3.45 kWh LMFP battery and a 3kW hub motor—good for a top speed of 70km/h and over 110km real-world range.
You get three ride modes (Eco, City, Sports), a color LCD display, USB charging port, reverse assist, and it charges from 0-80% in four hours.
Aimed at selling 15,000 units annually
Priced below rivals like the TVS Orbiter (₹1.05 lakh), the Vextra offers similar features plus faster charging and a front disk brake and a rear drum brake.
OSM is aiming to sell 15,000 units annually—9,000 from the domestic market and the remaining 6,000 from international sales—so expect to see plenty of these zipping around soon.