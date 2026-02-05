OSM's 1st personal e-scooter, Vextra, costs under ₹1 lakh Auto Feb 05, 2026

Omega Seiki Mobility (OSM) just rolled out its first personal electric scooter, the Vextra, for ₹99,900 (ex-showroom).

With this launch, OSM is stepping into the urban e-scooter scene after years of focusing on commercial vehicles.

The Vextra will be up for grabs at over 200 dealers across big cities and smaller towns.