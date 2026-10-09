Renault Duster strong hybrid bookings open ahead of launch
What's the story
Renault has opened bookings for the Duster strong hybrid E-Tech 160 in India. The new model is the first of its kind from Renault's E-Tech range to be introduced in the country. It comes with a booking amount of ₹21,000 and promises an impressive ARAI-certified mileage of 29km/l without needing any external charging. The vehicle will officially launch in India, with its full reveal scheduled for October 17.
Engine details
The SUV packs a strong-hybrid powertrain
The Duster strong hybrid E-Tech 160 features a strong-hybrid powertrain comprising a 1.8-liter petrol engine, two electric motors, and a 1.4kWh battery.
The combined output of this setup is rated at an impressive 160hp and torque rated at 172Nm.
This advanced system is managed by a multi-mode transmission that automatically adjusts between electric and petrol propulsion based on driving conditions.
Market positioning
It promises an ARAI-certified mileage of 29km/l
Renault is marketing the Duster strong hybrid E-Tech 160 as a viable alternative for customers considering alternatives to diesel SUVs.
Francisco Hidalgo, VP of Sales and Marketing at Renault Group India, said "Bringing Renault's proven E-Tech strong-hybrid technology from Europe to India is a significant moment for us."
He added that with its combined output of 160hp and an ARAI-certified fuel efficiency of 29km/l, "the Duster strong hybrid E-Tech 160 brings both together in a versatile SUV."
Charging mechanism
The battery recharges while driving
The battery of the Duster strong hybrid E-Tech 160 recharges while driving, eliminating the need for an external power source.
The system also captures energy during deceleration and braking, switching seamlessly between electric and combustion propulsion.
This innovative technology makes it a more sustainable option in comparison to traditional diesel SUVs.