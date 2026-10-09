Renault Duster strong hybrid bookings open ahead of launch

The Duster strong hybrid E-Tech 160 features a strong-hybrid powertrain comprising a 1.8-liter petrol engine, two electric motors, and a 1.4kWh battery.

The combined output of this setup is rated at an impressive 160hp and torque rated at 172Nm.

This advanced system is managed by a multi-mode transmission that automatically adjusts between electric and petrol propulsion based on driving conditions.